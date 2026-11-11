Rangers at Flames projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLMedia

RANGERS (10-8-1) at FLAMES (8-9-1)

7:30 p.m. ET; Prime, MSGSN

Rangers projected lineup

Gabe Perreault -- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere

Tye Kartye -- J.T. Miller -- Pavel Dorofeyev

Will Cuylle -- Noah Laba -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Eeli Tolvanen -- Glenn Gawdin -- Jaroslav Chmelar

Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox

Marcus Pettersson -- Braden Schneider

Matthew Roberson -- Scott Morrow

Joonas Korpisalo

Dylan Garand

Scratched: Matt Rempe, Luke Glendening, Marc Del Gaizo

Injured: Sean Durzi (undisclosed), Igor Shesterkin (lower body), Alberts Smits (upper body), Adam Sykora (lower body), Joseph Veleno (lower body)

Flames projected lineup

Joel Farabee -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato

Yegor Sharangovich -- Morgan Frost -- Aydar Suniev

Matvei Gridin -- Martin Pospisil -- Ryan Strome

Brennan Othmann -- Jonathan Castagna -- Adam Klapka

Joel Hanley -- Simon Nemec

Jake Middleton -- Zach Whitecloud 

Yan Kuznetsov -- Zayne Parekh

Devin Cooley

Dustin Wolf

Scratched: Maksim Tsyplakov, William Stromgren, Brayden Pachal

Injured: Jonathan Huberdeau (hip), Samuel Honzek (lower body), Kevin Bahl (lower body)

Status report

Smits, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve on Monday and is week to week. … Gawdin was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League and will make his season debut centering the fourth line. … Durzi took part in the morning skate in a noncontact jersey, but the defenseman is still on injured reserve. … Othmann will return to the lineup after missing six games with an upper-body injury he sustained during a 4-0 loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Oct. 28. He'll replace Stromgren, a forward, as the fourth-line center. … Huberdeau skated again in a regular jersey with the Flames, but coach Ryan Huska said there's still no timeline for the the forward’s return. … Honzek, a forward, skated in a noncontact jersey for the second straight day.

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