Rangers at Flames projected lineups

RANGERS (10-8-1) at FLAMES (8-9-1)
7:30 p.m. ET; Prime, MSGSN
Rangers projected lineup
Gabe Perreault -- Mika Zibanejad -- Alexis Lafreniere
Tye Kartye -- J.T. Miller -- Pavel Dorofeyev
Will Cuylle -- Noah Laba -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Eeli Tolvanen -- Glenn Gawdin -- Jaroslav Chmelar
Vladislav Gavrikov -- Adam Fox
Marcus Pettersson -- Braden Schneider
Matthew Roberson -- Scott Morrow
Joonas Korpisalo
Dylan Garand
Scratched: Matt Rempe, Luke Glendening, Marc Del Gaizo
Injured: Sean Durzi (undisclosed), Igor Shesterkin (lower body), Alberts Smits (upper body), Adam Sykora (lower body), Joseph Veleno (lower body)
Flames projected lineup
Joel Farabee -- Mikael Backlund -- Matt Coronato
Yegor Sharangovich -- Morgan Frost -- Aydar Suniev
Matvei Gridin -- Martin Pospisil -- Ryan Strome
Brennan Othmann -- Jonathan Castagna -- Adam Klapka
Joel Hanley -- Simon Nemec
Jake Middleton -- Zach Whitecloud
Yan Kuznetsov -- Zayne Parekh
Devin Cooley
Dustin Wolf
Scratched: Maksim Tsyplakov, William Stromgren, Brayden Pachal
Injured: Jonathan Huberdeau (hip), Samuel Honzek (lower body), Kevin Bahl (lower body)
Status report
Smits, a defenseman, was placed on injured reserve on Monday and is week to week. … Gawdin was recalled from Hartford of the American Hockey League and will make his season debut centering the fourth line. … Durzi took part in the morning skate in a noncontact jersey, but the defenseman is still on injured reserve. … Othmann will return to the lineup after missing six games with an upper-body injury he sustained during a 4-0 loss at the Edmonton Oilers on Oct. 28. He'll replace Stromgren, a forward, as the fourth-line center. … Huberdeau skated again in a regular jersey with the Flames, but coach Ryan Huska said there's still no timeline for the the forward’s return. … Honzek, a forward, skated in a noncontact jersey for the second straight day.