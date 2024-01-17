Connor scores in return, Jets defeat slumping Islanders

Forward missed previous 16 games with knee injury; New York has lost 5 of 6

Recap: Islanders @ Jets 1.16.24

By Darrin Bauming
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

WINNIPEG -- Kyle Connor scored in his return for the Winnipeg Jets in a 4-2 win against the New York Islanders at Canada Life Centre on Tuesday.

Connor, who missed the previous 16 games with a knee injury, scored into an empty net at 18:38 to make it 4-2.

Gabriel Vilardi, Neal Pionk, and Mason Appleton also scored for the Jets (29-10-4), who were coming off a 2-0 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday that ended an eight-game winning streak and 14-game point streak. Connor Hellebuyck made 35 saves.

Anders Lee scored twice, and Ilya Sorokin made 40 saves for the Islanders (19-15-10), who have lost three straight and five of six.

Vilardi gave the Jets a 1-0 lead at 9:41 of the first period when Adam Lowry's redirection of Josh Morrissey's point shot deflected in off him in front.

Lee tied it 1-1 at 15:53, redirecting Mike Reilly's point shot two seconds after a power play expired.

Pionk put the Jets back in front 2-1 with a power-play goal at 15:19 of the second period. He scored into an open net from the right circle after Sorokin, who had lost his skate blade while making a save on Cole Perfetti earlier in the play, couldn't get back in position.

Appleton extended it to 3-1 at 17:58 when he swatted a rebound off Adam Pelech's stick and into the net off Sorokin's left pad from along the goal line. It was his first goal since Nov. 18 (26 games).

Lee scored 35 seconds into the third period with a shot off Hellebuyck from below the goal line to cut it to 3-2.

