Pageau gets 3 points, Islanders defeat Sharks

Anthony Duclair, Anders Lee, and Adam Boqvist also scored for the Islanders (29-26-7), who have won four of their past five games. With the win, New York pulled within three points of the Eastern Conference's second wild-card spot behind the Columbus Blue Jackets.

"They played really well, [I] have to give it to them," Islanders coach Patrick Roy said. "At the same time, we didn't have the same jump. It was nice to have those key saves. [Sorokin] played a big role in the first period that's for sure."

Nikolai Kovalenko and Will Smith scored for the Sharks (17-39-9), who are 2-3-0 in their past five games. Macklin Celebrini had two assists to extend his point streak to three games (two goals, two assists), and Alexandar Georgiev made 24 saves.

"I loved our first period," Sharks coach Ryan Warsofsky said. "Sometimes that's what happens. You don't score in the first [period] with that type of volume of chances and shots; you usually feel like it's going to come the other way. I got to give our guys a lot of credit for what they've gone through these last couple days."