Palmieri, Wahlstrom propel Islanders past Senators for 3rd straight win

Mathew Barzal and Anders Lee scored six seconds apart in the second period, and Semyon Varlamov made 28 saves for the Islanders (8-6-5), who have won three straight. Alexander Romanov and Brock Nelson each had two assists. New York blocked 31 shots.

Defensemen Adam Pelech and Sebastian Aho did not return for the Islanders after leaving the game with injuries early in the first period. Pelech left at 2:23, clutching his wrist after taking a hit from Ottawa forward Drake Batherson. Aho limped off the ice at 3:07. Defenseman Noah Dobson led New York with 31:05 of ice time.

Batherson scored twice, Tim Stützle had a goal and an assist, and Mathieu Joseph had two assists for the Senators (8-8-0), who had won three straight. Anton Forsberg made 21 saves.

Batherson gave Ottawa a 1-0 lead at 10:25 of the first period, one-timed a centering pass from Brady Tkachuk in the slot on the power play.

Palmieri tied it 1-1 at 13:55 when he jammed in a Romanov rebound at the edge of the crease.

Wahlstrom gave the Islanders a 2-1 lead at 6:32 of the second period, tipping a Romanov point shot.

The Senators thought they’d scored 10 seconds before Wahlstrom’s goal when Parker Kelly’s one-timer went top right on Varlamov from the top of the slot at 6:22, but New York challenged for offside and the goal was overturned after video review.

Barzal extended it to 3-1 at 9:51 on the power play, beating Forsberg blocker side with a wrist shot from the top of the slot. Anders Lee made it 4-1 six seconds later at 9:57 with a wrist shot short side on a 2-on-2 rush.

Stützle cut it to 4-2 at 10:56 after scoring in front of the net on a centering pass from Joseph before Batherson made it 4-3 at 11:43 when he took a cross-slot pass from Stützle and beat Varlamov over the blocker.

Dobson’s slap shot from the point redirected off Senators forward Vladimir Tarasenko and in off Simon Holmstom at 5:16 of the third period for the 5-3 final.