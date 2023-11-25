Palmieri, Wahlstrom propel Islanders past Senators for 3rd straight win

Latest News

Sharks mascot rock paper scissors canadiens goalie sam Montembeault

Sharks mascot falls to Canadiens goalie Montembeault in rock-paper-scissors
Pittsburgh Penguins Buffalo Sabres game recap November 24

Sabres use 3 straight goals in 3rd to rally past Penguins
Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Vasilevskiy to make season debut for Lightning tonight

Vasilevskiy makes season debut for Lightning against Hurricanes
NHL Buzz news and notes November 24

NHL Buzz: Barkov returns for Panthers against Jets
Edmonton takes good step in complete win over Washington

Draisaitl, Oilers take ‘good step’ with complete win against Capitals

Columbus Blue Jackets New Jersey Devils game recap November 24

Merzlikins makes 37 saves, Blue Jackets defeat Devils 
Los Angeles Kings Anaheim Ducks game recap November 24 

Kings top Ducks for 4th straight win, remain undefeated on road
Montreal Canadiens San Jose Sharks game recap November 24

Caufield, Canadiens rally to defeat Sharks in shootout
Edmonton Oilers Washington Capitals game recap November 24

Draisaitl scores twice, Oilers shut out Capitals to end 3-game skid
Nashville Predators St Louis Blues game recap November 24

Predators score 8, defeat Blues for 4th straight win
Samuel Girard of Colorado enters NHL/NHLPA player assistance program

Girard of Avalanche enters NHL/NHLPA player assistance program
Toronto Maple Leafs Chicago Blackhawks game recap November 24

Blackhawks rally for OT win against Maple Leafs; Nylander point streak ends at 17
New York Rangers Philadelphia Flyers game recap November 24

Zibanejad scores twice, Rangers defeat Flyers for 12th win in 14 games
Detroit Red Wings Boston Bruins game recap November 24

DeBrincat, Red Wings hand Bruins 2nd regulation loss this season
St. Louis gives Ryan O'Reilly painting for 1000th game

Blues present O'Reilly with custom painting for 1,000th NHL game
Bowness to return, coach Jets at Panthers

Bowness to return, coach Jets at Panthers
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Palmieri, Wahlstrom propel Islanders past Senators for 3rd straight win

Each has 2 points, Pelech, Aho injured; Batherson scores twice for Ottawa

NYI@OTT: Barzal, Lee combine for 2 goals in 6 seconds

By Callum Fraser
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

OTTAWA -- Kyle Palmieri and Oliver Wahlstrom each had a goal and an assist for the New York Islanders in a 5-3 win against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Friday.

Mathew Barzal and Anders Lee scored six seconds apart in the second period, and Semyon Varlamov made 28 saves for the Islanders (8-6-5), who have won three straight. Alexander Romanov and Brock Nelson each had two assists. New York blocked 31 shots.

Defensemen Adam Pelech and Sebastian Aho did not return for the Islanders after leaving the game with injuries early in the first period. Pelech left at 2:23, clutching his wrist after taking a hit from Ottawa forward Drake Batherson. Aho limped off the ice at 3:07. Defenseman Noah Dobson led New York with 31:05 of ice time.

Batherson scored twice, Tim Stützle had a goal and an assist, and Mathieu Joseph had two assists for the Senators (8-8-0), who had won three straight. Anton Forsberg made 21 saves.

Batherson gave Ottawa a 1-0 lead at 10:25 of the first period, one-timed a centering pass from Brady Tkachuk in the slot on the power play.

Palmieri tied it 1-1 at 13:55 when he jammed in a Romanov rebound at the edge of the crease.

Wahlstrom gave the Islanders a 2-1 lead at 6:32 of the second period, tipping a Romanov point shot.

The Senators thought they’d scored 10 seconds before Wahlstrom’s goal when Parker Kelly’s one-timer went top right on Varlamov from the top of the slot at 6:22, but New York challenged for offside and the goal was overturned after video review.

Barzal extended it to 3-1 at 9:51 on the power play, beating Forsberg blocker side with a wrist shot from the top of the slot. Anders Lee made it 4-1 six seconds later at 9:57 with a wrist shot short side on a 2-on-2 rush.

Stützle cut it to 4-2 at 10:56 after scoring in front of the net on a centering pass from Joseph before Batherson made it 4-3 at 11:43 when he took a cross-slot pass from Stützle and beat Varlamov over the blocker.

Dobson’s slap shot from the point redirected off Senators forward Vladimir Tarasenko and in off Simon Holmstom at 5:16 of the third period for the 5-3 final.