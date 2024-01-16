Fleury moves into 2nd on NHL wins list, Wild shut out Islanders to end 4-game skid

Fleury tied Patrick Roy (551) with a 4-3 win at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Jan. 6. Martin Brodeur has the most wins in NHL history with 691. He has also played the most games by a goalie (1,266); Fleury has played 1007.

Joel Eriksson Ek scored twice, and Mats Zuccarello and Marcus Foligno each had a goal and an assist for Minnesota (18-20-5), which had lost four in a row.

Ilya Sorokin stopped 29 of 32 shots before he was replaced by Kenneth Appleby, who made six saves in his first appearance of the season for the Islanders (19-14-10), who have lost two in a row and are 2-5-1 in their past eight.

Zuccarello gave Minnesota a 1-0 lead on the power play at 2:11 of the first period with a wrist shot from the top of the left circle.

Connor Dewar made it 2-0 at 2:18 of the second period, winning the puck from Islanders forward Simon Holmstrom in the offensive zone and beating Sorokin with a wrist shot from the slot.

Eriksson Ek scored his team-leading 16th goal of the season with a tip in on the power play at 13:36 to make it 3-0.

Eriksson Ek extended the lead to 4-0 with a short-handed goal at 16:09 of the third. Foligno won the puck at center ice from Islanders defenseman Noah Dobson and fed Eriksson Ek, who beat Appleby with a wrist shot from the right circle on a 2-on-1 rush.

Foligno scored at 19:03 for the 5-0 final. Jonas Brodin’s pass from the left point found Frederick Gaudreau at the bottom of the right circle, and Gaudreau fed Foligno at the left post for a tap in.