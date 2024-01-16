Fleury reflects on passing Roy for 2nd on NHL wins list

Calls it an ‘honor not just for Patrick but for the other guys I was able to catch up with’

fleury_2ndalltimewins

© Bruce Kluckhohn/NHLI via Getty Images

By Jessi Pierce
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Marc-Andre Fleury moved into sole possession of second place on the NHL's all-time wins list when he made 21 saves for his first shutout of the season in a 5-0 win for the Minnesota Wild against the New York Islanders on Monday.

The win, Fleury's 552nd, comes nine days after he tied his childhood idol, Patrick Roy, for second in NHL history. The Wild went 0-3-1 last week, with Fleury going 0-1-1 in his two starts.

“Finally, right? It’s been a little rough lately,” Fleury said. “I wish we could have done this a little while ago, right? But I think everybody knows, everyone in this room, that we try to work our best and try to win games, climb our way back, right, and tonight that was a great game against a good team and we got that one.”

Fleury now trails only Martin Brodeur (691) on the NHL's all-time wins list.

“I’ll need 15 more years,” Fleury joked of catching Brodeur. “I think it’s good. It’s good to have goals. I think for me the last couple years, right, I’ve been playing for a while but it’s something I always wanted to win the next game, but personally trying to get some games played, some wins, right? I think it’s fun to catch up to some of these guys and I always loved goalies growing up, so I have so much respect for guys that played before me and it’s an honor not just for Patrick but for the other guys I was able to catch up with.”

NYI@MIN: Fleury earns his 552nd career win, 74th shutout

Fleury was selected with the No. 1 pick in the 2003 NHL Draft by the Pittsburgh Penguins, with whom he played his first 13 seasons and won three Stanley Cups: 2009, 2016 and 2017. The 39-year-old is 552-324-92 with two ties, a 2.59 goals-against average, .912 save percentage and 74 shutouts in 1,007 games (978 starts) with the Penguins, Vegas Golden Knights, Chicago Blackhawks and Wild.

Fleury is on the final season of a two-year, $7 million contract he signed with Minnesota on July 8, 2002.

“I came in, my dream was to play in the NHL,” Fleury said. “I was so happy to play that first game. From then on, it was just one game at a time, one win at a time, trying to win the next one. I’ve been very fortunate to play with really great teams, great teammates, people that helped me stay healthy, right, throughout the journey. It feels crazy to be here now.”

Fleury, who played in his 1,000th game on Dec. 31, is the fourth goalie to reach the mark, along with Brodeur, Roy (1,029) and Roberto Luongo (1,044). Each is from Quebec, and Fleury seems certain to follow his three fellow Quebecois into the Hockey Hall of Fame; Roy was inducted in 2006, Brodeur in 2018 and Luongo in 2022.

What makes Fleury more special than the accolades -- past, present and future -- is the type of teammate he is.

“He’s a likable guy,” Wild forward Mats Zuccarello said. “He’s a better guy than a goalie, and that says a lot, when you have the second-best goalie in the world — so far. We’ll see. He gets younger and younger, so you never know.”

Added Marcus Foligno: “It’s so cool to be a part of that night. We’re happy to be a part of it. He’s had a lot of wins with obviously Pittsburgh, Vegas, Chicago and us, and just to be part of a guy’s Hall of Fame bound and such an amazing career and amazing person, happy to be the team that does it for him. He played great tonight. To get a shutout, too, it’s a really special.”

Related Content

New York Islanders Minnesota Wild game recap January 15

Fleury moves into 2nd on NHL wins list, Wild shut out Islanders to end 4-game skid

Latest News

Sitting Down with Sergei Brylin

Brylin talks Devils Ring of Honor induction, Cup memories in Q&A with NHL.com
Trophy Tracker: Jack Adams Award at 2023-24 midseason

Trophy Tracker: Tocchet midseason favorite for Jack Adams as coach of year
Philadelphia Flyers St. Louis Blues game recap January 15

Tippett, Flyers defeat Blues for 4th straight win
Colorado Avalanche Montreal Canadiens game recap January 15

Armia scores late, Canadiens edge Avalanche to end 3-game skid
New York Islanders Minnesota Wild game recap January 15

Fleury moves into 2nd on NHL wins list, Wild shut out Islanders to end 4-game skid
Nashville Predators Vegas Golden Knights game recap January 15

Stone gets hat trick, Golden Knights defeat Predators
5 things learned at 2024 USA Hockey All-American Game

5 things learned at 2024 USA Hockey All-American Game
Bill Guerin believes in Minnesota Wild playoff push

Guerin confident Wild can make Stanley Cup Playoff push
Oilers CEO Jeff Jackson helps Mark Kirton launch ALS fundraiser

Former NHL player Kirton gets assist from Oilers CEO with ALS Super Fund
NHL best goal 2023-24 season

Goal of the Season? Marchenko channels teammate Texier with slick shootout move
Los Angeles Kings Carolina Hurricanes game recap January 15

Kings score 4 in 3rd to defeat Hurricanes, stop 8-game slide
PWHL 3 on 3 Showcase set for NHL All-Star Thursday

PWHL 3-on-3 Showcase to conclude NHL All-Star Thursday on Feb. 1
Elvis Merzlikins requests trade from Columbus Blue Jackets

Merzlikins clarifies comments, says he requested trade from Blue Jackets
New Jersey Devils Boston Bruins game recap January 15

Swayman gets 3rd shutout of season, Bruins defeat Devils
Justin Williams Carolina Hurricanes Hall of Fame

Williams inducted into Hurricanes team Hall of Fame
San Jose Sharks Buffalo Sabres game recap January 15

Luukkonen, Sabres hand Sharks 14th loss in past 15
Seattle Kraken Pittsburgh Penguins game recap January 15

Crosby, Jarry help Penguins end Kraken 9-game winning streak
Jaromir Jagr, Ryan Smyth elected to IIHF Hall of Fame

Jagr, Smyth lead IIHF Hall of Fame Class of 2024