Fleury reflects on passing Roy for 2nd on NHL wins list

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- Marc-Andre Fleury moved into sole possession of second place on the NHL's all-time wins list when he made 21 saves for his first shutout of the season in a 5-0 win for the Minnesota Wild against the New York Islanders on Monday.

The win, Fleury's 552nd, comes nine days after he tied his childhood idol, Patrick Roy, for second in NHL history. The Wild went 0-3-1 last week, with Fleury going 0-1-1 in his two starts.

“Finally, right? It’s been a little rough lately,” Fleury said. “I wish we could have done this a little while ago, right? But I think everybody knows, everyone in this room, that we try to work our best and try to win games, climb our way back, right, and tonight that was a great game against a good team and we got that one.”

Fleury now trails only Martin Brodeur (691) on the NHL's all-time wins list.

“I’ll need 15 more years,” Fleury joked of catching Brodeur. “I think it’s good. It’s good to have goals. I think for me the last couple years, right, I’ve been playing for a while but it’s something I always wanted to win the next game, but personally trying to get some games played, some wins, right? I think it’s fun to catch up to some of these guys and I always loved goalies growing up, so I have so much respect for guys that played before me and it’s an honor not just for Patrick but for the other guys I was able to catch up with.”