LOS ANGELES -- David Rittich made 26 saves for the Los Angeles Kings, who ended the New York Islanders' six-game winning streak with a 3-0 victory at Crypto.com Arena on Monday.
Rittich, Kings end Islanders' 6-game winning streak
Gets 26-save shutout for Los Angeles, which finishes homestand 3-1-1
Rittich's shutout was his second of the season and sixth in the NHL.
“It's great I got a shutout, but I also said after my first (a 4-0 win against the Edmonton Oilers on Feb. 10) I'm here not to get shutouts, I'm here to get wins, and that's all that matters,” Rittich said.
Trevor Moore had a goal and an assist for the Kings (33-20-11), who went 3-1-1 on a five-game homestand.
“We knew we didn't have the best night the other night against Dallas (a 4-1 loss on Saturday), so we knew what we had to do,” Rittich said. “We came out really strong. I think overall we did do a great job defensively. Playing against the Islanders, who are well-known for playing good defense, it's good we showed up that way, too.”
Ilya Sorokin made 22 saves for the Islanders (29-21-14), who were coming off a 6-1 win at the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday.
“I think there were parts of our game that we weren’t as sharp or as crisp on than we had been in the last few games, but we were playing a really good hockey team and it was a tight hockey game,” New York captain Anders Lee said. “There wasn’t much available out there and not a lot of space. We weren’t able to create, weren’t able to pop one in."
Adrian Kempe put the Kings ahead 1-0 at 7:14 of the second period with a wrist shot from the right circle.
“To score from the outside is really difficult in the League,” Los Angeles interim coach Jim Hiller said. “Against Sorokin, it’s going to take a great shot to beat him. He’s got some power and quickness there on the release that’s hard to read. Those ones don’t go in very often unless you’re one of the elite shooters in the League.”
Phillip Danault made it 2-0 at 6:07 of the third period, getting inside position at the edge the crease and deflecting in Moore’s sharp-angled shot, which first hit off the stick of Sorokin.
Moore then scored into an empty net at 17:38 for the 3-0 final. It was his 25th goal of the season.
The Islanders were 0-for-5 on the power play, including a 5-on-3 in the first period which was cut short after forward Mathew Barzal was assessed a minor for slashing.
“If our power play would have clicked, maybe it would have made a difference,” New York coach Patrick Roy said. “We needed more traffic. When the puck is not moving as well as we wish on the power play, we need to do things a little different and get more traffic in front of the net (rather) than try to be a little fancy around and try to play around.”
NOTES: Kings defenseman Mikey Anderson had one shot and was plus-1 in 18:59 of ice time in his return after missing eight games because of an upper-body injury. … Islanders forward Matt Martin did not play because of a lower-body injury. He is day to day, Roy said. ... Defenseman Drew Doughty had the secondary assist on Danault's goal. It was his 660th point (155 goals, 505 assists) in 1,159 games, passing Butch Goring for eighth in Kings history. ... Kempe's goal was his 20th, the third straight season he's reached the mark.