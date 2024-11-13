McDavid gets 4 points, Oilers recover for OT win against Islanders

McDavid got the primary assist, his 999th NHL point, on Leon Draisaitl's game-winning goal at 1:52 of overtime. He skated in off the bench and took a drop pass from Evan Bouchard before passing to a cutting Draisaitl, who roofed a shot over Ilya Sorokin's right shoulder from the bottom of the left circle.

McDavid has 340 goals and 659 assists in 658 career games. The 27-year-old is on pace to become the fourth-fastest player in NHL history to reach 1,000 points, behind Wayne Gretzky (424 games), Mario Lemieux (513) and Mike Bossy (656).

Draisaitl scored twice, and Bouchard had a goal and two assists for the Oilers (8-7-1), who have won two in a row. Stuart Skinner made 19 saves.

Anders Lee scored twice in the third period, and Kyle Palmieri had a goal and an assist for the Islanders (6-6-4), who have lost two in a row but are 2-0-2 in their past four. Sorokin made 38 saves.

Draisaitl gave the Oilers a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal 36 seconds into the second period. He scored with a one-timer off the left shoulder of Sorokin from the bottom the right circle.

Palmieri tied it 1-1 at 15:58, converting on a one-timer from the top of the left circle off a pass from Maxim Tsyplakov.

Bouchard put the Oilers back in front 2-1 with a wrist shot from the left circle 57 seconds into the third period.

McDavid made it 3-1 at 10:19, taking a backhand pass from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and lifting in a backhand of his own over the glove of Sorokin.

Lee cut it to 3-2 at 12:54, burying the rebound of Ryan Pulock's shot in the right circle. He then tied it 3-3 at 17:20 with a one-timer from the low slot with Sorokin pulled for the extra skater.