ISLANDERS (10-6-5) at RED WINGS (8-11-3)

7 p.m. ET; DSN, MSGSN2

Islanders projected lineup

Simon Holmstrom -- Bo Horvat -- Kyle Palmieri

Ondrej Palat -- Mathew Barzal -- Matias Maccelli

Emil Heineman -- Brayden Schenn -- Victor Eklund

Anthony Duclair -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Casey Cizikas

Matthew Schaefer -- Logan Stanley

Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo

Ben Hutton -- Matthew Kessel

Ilya Sorokin

Semyon Varlamov

Scratched: Scott Mayfield, Mitchell Chaffee

Injured: Ryan Pulock (lower body), Alexander Romanov (torn right ACL)

Red Wings projected lineup

Alex DeBrincat -- Emmitt Finnie -- Viktor Arvidsson

Michael Brandsegg-Nygard -- Andrew Copp -- Lucas Raymond

Carter Mazur -- Nate Danielson -- J.T. Compher

Michael Rasmussen -- Sheldon Dries -- Keegan Kolesar

Anton Johansson -- Moritz Seider

Ben Chiarot -- Justin Faulk

Andreas Englund -- Albert Johannson

John Gibson

Daniil Tarasov

Scratched: Axel Sandin-Pellikka, John Leonard, Jacob Bernard-Docker

Injured: William Wallinder (upper body)

Status report

Islanders coach Pete DeBoer was visiting family and did not address the media after the morning skate. … The Red Wings held an optional morning skate. ... Albert Johansson will return after missing 11 games with an undisclosed injury. ... Wallinder, also a defenseman, will be a game-time decision.