ISLANDERS (10-6-5) at RED WINGS (8-11-3)
7 p.m. ET; DSN, MSGSN2
Islanders projected lineup
Simon Holmstrom -- Bo Horvat -- Kyle Palmieri
Ondrej Palat -- Mathew Barzal -- Matias Maccelli
Emil Heineman -- Brayden Schenn -- Victor Eklund
Anthony Duclair -- Jean-Gabriel Pageau -- Casey Cizikas
Matthew Schaefer -- Logan Stanley
Adam Pelech -- Tony DeAngelo
Ben Hutton -- Matthew Kessel
Ilya Sorokin
Semyon Varlamov
Scratched: Scott Mayfield, Mitchell Chaffee
Injured: Ryan Pulock (lower body), Alexander Romanov (torn right ACL)
Red Wings projected lineup
Alex DeBrincat -- Emmitt Finnie -- Viktor Arvidsson
Michael Brandsegg-Nygard -- Andrew Copp -- Lucas Raymond
Carter Mazur -- Nate Danielson -- J.T. Compher
Michael Rasmussen -- Sheldon Dries -- Keegan Kolesar
Anton Johansson -- Moritz Seider
Ben Chiarot -- Justin Faulk
Andreas Englund -- Albert Johannson
John Gibson
Daniil Tarasov
Scratched: Axel Sandin-Pellikka, John Leonard, Jacob Bernard-Docker
Injured: William Wallinder (upper body)
Status report
Islanders coach Pete DeBoer was visiting family and did not address the media after the morning skate. … The Red Wings held an optional morning skate. ... Albert Johansson will return after missing 11 games with an undisclosed injury. ... Wallinder, also a defenseman, will be a game-time decision.