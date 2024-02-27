Horvat scores in OT, Islanders defeat Stars

Horvat scored on a one-timer from the slot off a pass from Mathew Barzal.

Ryan Pulock had a goal and assist, and Kyle MacLean scored for the Islanders (24-20-14). Ilya Sorokin made 30 saves.

Logan Stankoven scored his first NHL goal and added an assist, and Matt Duchene scored for the Stars (35-16-9), who are 1-3-2 in their past six games. Scott Wedgewood made 25 saves.

Stankoven played his second career game after being selected in the second round (No. 47 overall) by Dallas in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft.

Pulock gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 15:59 of the first period with a shot from the high slot past the blocker of Wedgewood.

Duchene tied it 1-1 at 7:11 of the second period when he collected a rebound at the bottom of the right face-off circle on the power play. With the goal, Duchene recorded his 800th career point (339 goals, 461 assists) in 1,034 games and became just the second player from the 2009 draft to reach the mark (also Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares; 1,018 points in 1,084 games).

MacLean scored to make it 2-1 at 15:24, shooting past Wedgewood after Pierre Engvall found his own rebound and pushed the puck into the slot.

Stankoven tied it 2-2 at 18:17 with a shot through traffic from the bottom of the left face-off circle off a pass by Wyatt Johnston.