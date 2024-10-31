Merzlikins makes 28 saves for Blue Jackets in shutout win against Islanders

Damon Severson and Justin Danforth for the Blue Jackets (5-3-1), who are 3-0-1 in the past four games.

Semyon Varlamov made 24 saves for the Islanders (3-5-2), who have lost four of five (1-4-0).

Severson gave the Blue Jackets a 1-0 lead at 5:43 of the third period when his wrist shot from a tight angle below the right circle deflected in off the skate of Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock.

Danforth scored an empty-net goal at 17:57 for the 2-0 final.