COLUMBUS -- Elvis Merzlikins made 28 saves for the Columbus Blue Jackets in a 2-0 win against the New York Islanders at Nationwide Arena on Wednesday.
Merzlikins makes 28 saves for Blue Jackets in shutout win against Islanders
Severson, Danforth each scores for Columbus; New York has lost 4 of 5
Damon Severson and Justin Danforth for the Blue Jackets (5-3-1), who are 3-0-1 in the past four games.
Semyon Varlamov made 24 saves for the Islanders (3-5-2), who have lost four of five (1-4-0).
Severson gave the Blue Jackets a 1-0 lead at 5:43 of the third period when his wrist shot from a tight angle below the right circle deflected in off the skate of Islanders defenseman Ryan Pulock.
Danforth scored an empty-net goal at 17:57 for the 2-0 final.