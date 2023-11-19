Islanders defeat Flames in shootout to end 7-game skid

Oliver Wahlstrom scored the winner when he skated in for a shot over Jacob Markstrom's glove in the fourth round of the shootout, after Ilya Sorokin made a blocker save on Connor Zary.

"It was unbelievable," Wahlstrom said. "It feels really good. All the guys are happy. Go home with two points. We've been battling. We've been in all our games, so it feels good to get two points."

Brock Nelson had a goal and an assist, and Kyle Palmieri and Mathew Barzal scored for the Islanders (6-6-5), who were 0-4-3 during the skid. Sorokin made 35 saves.

"This group's been challenged with a lot of different things," New York captain Anders Lee said. "We're comfortable in challenging situations, facing adversity, dropping as many as we have. We've just got to fight through it, you've got to grind through it. It's a tough league. Nothing's given. That was no different tonight from our effort and the way we played. Didn't matter how, we just needed those two [points]."