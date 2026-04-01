BUFFALO -- Peyton Krebs scored the go-ahead goal late in the third period, and the Buffalo Sabres reached the 100-point mark with a 4-3 win against the New York Islanders at KeyBank Center on Tuesday.
Sabres break tie late, defeat Islanders for 100th point of season
Krebs scores with 3:01 left for Buffalo; New York loses for 2nd consecutive night
It's the first time Buffalo (46-21-8) has had 100 points in a season since 2009-10.
“It feels good to see that 100 on there,” Krebs said. “It’s been a lot of work, obviously. Lots of ups and downs. We still got a long ways to go here, but that feels good to hit that 100. I think it’s going to really give us some momentum here in the last few games and in the playoffs.”
Jack Quinn and Tage Thompson each had a goal and an assist for the Sabres, who have won two straight after a three-game losing streak (0-1-2). Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 25 saves.
Buffalo moved back into first place in the Atlantic Division, two points ahead of the Tampa Bay Lightning, who lost 4-1 to the Montreal Canadiens but have played one fewer game.
“I think overall tonight we were responding well,” Luukkonen said. “It was a slower-paced game. We were creating, but still they tried to slow our play down. I feel like we stuck with it. Especially after that tying goal we didn’t give them much and started to create more. Overall, I think we played really good today.”
Brayden Schenn had a goal and an assist, Bo Horvat had three assists, and Ilya Sorokin made 29 saves for the Islanders (42-29-5), who were coming off an 8-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday.
New York remained in third place in the Metropolitan Division, one point ahead of the Columbus Blue Jackets, who lost 5-2 to the Carolina Hurricanes but have a game in hand.
“Last game we gave up eight goals, so, I mean, you want to make sure you play well defensively, and our tracking was outstanding,” New York coach Patrick Roy said. “... I thought we did a good job, and we played a tight playoff hockey game, and it was a hard-fought game. I thought both teams had some good looks, and both teams played well defensively.”
Krebs put Buffalo ahead 3-2 at 16:59 of the third period. Alex Tuch skated around the net before sending a backhand pass out front to Krebs, who one-timed it past the outstretched blocker of Sorokin.
“You could tell that shift that (Tuch) had his legs and he was feeling it,” Krebs said. “He had a lot of speed there doing his thing that he usually does, and I kind of had a feeling he was going to throw it in there, and I just had to be in the right spot at the right time.”
Bowen Byram scored an empty-net goal at 18:17 to make it 4-2 before Schenn scored from the side of the net with two seconds remaining for the 4-3 final.
Quinn gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 14:19 of the first period. Fresh off the bench, Quinn picked up the puck at the left point and skated it to the circle, where he scored with a wrist shot that beat Sorokin to the far side.
Anders Lee had a chance to tie it at 6:34 of the second period, but Luukkonen gloved his backhand attempt on a penalty shot.
“He did a pretty good move and got me to bite," Luukkonen said. "I tried to stay with it and it worked out."
Calum Ritchie did tie it 1-1 on a power play at 17:57 of the second. Schenn took a pass from Horvat near the right post and quickly sent a cross-crease feed to Ritchie for a backdoor tap-in.
Thompson put the Sabres back in front 2-1 at 2:40 of the third period. He received a pass from Josh Norris in the high slot and put a wrist shot blocker side on Sorokin for another power-play goal.
Lee tied it 2-2 at 13:39 when his backdoor pass for Horvat deflected in off the skate of Buffalo defenseman Owen Power.
“This was a big game, but I mean, you got to learn from it, got to make better adjustments,” Islanders defenseman Matthew Schaefer said. “At the end, I mean, if that (third goal) doesn't go in, it's still a tie game, and we're pushing. There's a couple of minutes left, but at the end of the day, it's a playoff push. We need every point.”
NOTES: Schaefer had the secondary assist on Lee’s goal. He has 57 points (22 goals, 35 assists) in 76 games this season, passing Stefan Persson for the most by a rookie defenseman in Islanders history. He also tied Phil Housley for most points by an 18-year-old defenseman in NHL history. ... Islanders forward Simon Holmstrom did not play after sustaining an upper-body injury against the Penguins on Monday. He is day to day. ... Islanders forward Ondrej Palat played in his 900th NHL game. ... Sabres forward Sam Carrick left the game one second into the third period after injuring his left arm in a fight with Lee. Coach Lindy Ruff said the team would know more on Wednesday.