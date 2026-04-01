Sabres break tie late, defeat Islanders for 100th point of season

Jack Quinn and Tage Thompson each had a goal and an assist for the Sabres, who have won two straight after a three-game losing streak (0-1-2). Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 25 saves.

Buffalo moved back into first place in the Atlantic Division, two points ahead of the Tampa Bay Lightning, who lost 4-1 to the Montreal Canadiens but have played one fewer game.

“I think overall tonight we were responding well,” Luukkonen said. “It was a slower-paced game. We were creating, but still they tried to slow our play down. I feel like we stuck with it. Especially after that tying goal we didn’t give them much and started to create more. Overall, I think we played really good today.”

Brayden Schenn had a goal and an assist, Bo Horvat had three assists, and Ilya Sorokin made 29 saves for the Islanders (42-29-5), who were coming off an 8-3 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday.

New York remained in third place in the Metropolitan Division, one point ahead of the Columbus Blue Jackets, who lost 5-2 to the Carolina Hurricanes but have a game in hand.

“Last game we gave up eight goals, so, I mean, you want to make sure you play well defensively, and our tracking was outstanding,” New York coach Patrick Roy said. “... I thought we did a good job, and we played a tight playoff hockey game, and it was a hard-fought game. I thought both teams had some good looks, and both teams played well defensively.”

Krebs put Buffalo ahead 3-2 at 16:59 of the third period. Alex Tuch skated around the net before sending a backhand pass out front to Krebs, who one-timed it past the outstretched blocker of Sorokin.

“You could tell that shift that (Tuch) had his legs and he was feeling it,” Krebs said. “He had a lot of speed there doing his thing that he usually does, and I kind of had a feeling he was going to throw it in there, and I just had to be in the right spot at the right time.”

Bowen Byram scored an empty-net goal at 18:17 to make it 4-2 before Schenn scored from the side of the net with two seconds remaining for the 4-3 final.

Quinn gave Buffalo a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 14:19 of the first period. Fresh off the bench, Quinn picked up the puck at the left point and skated it to the circle, where he scored with a wrist shot that beat Sorokin to the far side.