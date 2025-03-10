Colangelo stays hot with 2 goals, Ducks defeat Islanders

Colangelo, who was recalled from San Diego of the American Hockey League on Feb. 27, has scored in four straight games (five goals).

Mason McTavish had a goal and an assist, Drew Helleson also scored, and Lukas Dostal made 32 saves for the Ducks (28-28-7), who had lost three of four (1-3-0).

Tony DeAngelo scored for the Islanders (29-27-7), who had won four of five, including 4-2 at the San Jose Sharks on Saturday. Marcus Hogberg made 22 saves in his first game since sustaining an upper-body injury in a 3-2 overtime win against the Carolina Hurricanes on Jan. 25.

The Ducks took a 1-0 lead at 17:52 of the first period. McTavish sent a spinning backhand pass to Cutter Gauthier, who quickly touched it to Colangelo cutting through the slot. Colangelo then waited out Hogberg before lifting the puck into the net.

Helleson extended the lead to 2-0 at 14:56 of the second period. He scored with a wrist shot from the right point that made its way through traffic before hitting the right post, banking off Hogberg's left skate and deflecting in near the opposite post.

McTavish scored a power-play goal on a 2-on-1 rush 43 seconds into the third period to make it 3-0.

The Islanders pulled Hogberg for the extra attacker at 7:22, and Colangelo scored into the empty net at 8:18 to push it to 4-0.

DeAngelo ended Dostal's shutout bid with a wrist shot from above the right circle to make it 4-1 at 15:10.