Rangers adjusting to Fox injury ahead of Trade Deadline, playoff push

GREENBURGH, N.Y. -- The New York Rangers began life without Adam Fox on Thursday.

How long their No. 1 defenseman remains out with an upper-body injury, and what their makeup looks like and where they are in the standings when he returns are still the unknowns.

"It's tough," center Mika Zibanejad said following practice. "It's a key player for us not only on the ice but off the ice as well in the locker room, the player and the leader he's become. Always tough to be without your top players."

Fox was placed on injured reserve Wednesday after falling hard on his left shoulder in the third period of a 5-1 win against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Wednesday. It's not expected to be season-ending.

Rangers coach Peter Laviolette would not offer a timetable for Fox's return. He won't play against the Toronto Maple Leafs at Madison Square Garden on Friday (7 p.m. ET; MSGSN, NHLN, SNO, TVAS).

"Placed on IR and we'll evaluate him," Laviolette said.

Fox is second on the Rangers and tied for fourth among NHL defensemen with 48 points (five goals, 43 assists) in 58 games this season. He plays a team-high 23:14 per game.

"It's a huge loss," said Ryan Lindgren, Fox's longtime defense partner. "He's our top guy, leads us in minutes and does so much. Not only so good offensively, he's so good defensively, great on the kill, all that stuff. It's a huge loss for us."

The good news for the Rangers is forward Chris Kreider (upper body) and defenseman K'Andre Miller (lower body) practiced Thursday and could be available against Toronto. J.T. Miller did not practice because of an illness.