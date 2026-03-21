WASHINGTON -- Logan Thompson made 30 saves, including 17 in the third period, in the Washington Capitals' 2-1 win against the New Jersey Devils at Capital One Arena on Friday.
Thompson makes 30 saves, Capitals edge Devils
Leonard, Protas score for Washington; New Jersey had won previous 3 games
Ryan Leonard and Aliaksei Protas scored for the Capitals (35-27-8), who are 8-1-1 in their past 10 home games. They are six points behind the Detroit Red Wings and Boston Bruins for the wild cards into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference.
“I think we know the importance of every game coming in,” Washington defenseman Trevor van Riemsdyk said. “It’s going to take a lot, so every game means a lot. I thought we played well. ‘LT’ bailed us out a bunch of times there in the third, and finding a way to get points is all that matters.”
Jesper Bratt scored and Jake Allen made 26 saves for the Devils (35-32-2), who had won three straight games and seven of nine.
“Very simple hockey, but very effective,” Allen said of the Capitals. “We had a chance to win. We were right there. We were one shot away until the empty-netter and we still gave ourselves a push there at the end, but just a little too late.”
New Jersey is 12 points out of a wild card in the East.
Leonard put the Capitals ahead 1-0 at 9:36 of the first period. Brandon Duhaime’s shot was blocked in front, and Leonard, with fresh legs coming off the bench, gloved the loose puck and sent a snap shot past Allen from the high slot.
“I thought that first period was one of our better periods that we’ve played probably in the last 20 games,” Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. “I thought we did a lot of really, really good things.”
Alex Ovechkin, who is one away from closing in on 1,000 career goals combined in the regular season (922) and playoffs (77), was denied by Allen with a highlight-reel stop at 15:56 of the second period. Anthony Beauvillier put a shot on Allen off the rush from the bottom of the left circle, with Ovechkin getting the rebound. Ovechkin attempted to beat Allen glove side, but Allen quickly got to the right post to deny Ovechkin with the right pad.
“I feel bad for (Allen),” Devils captain Nico Hischier said. “He gave everything he had, and I think we’ve got to make sure that we get that win for him. He played an unbelievable game.”
Thompson preserved the 1-0 lead when he got his right pad out to block Dawson Mercer’s one-timer at the left post at 6:05 of the third period.
“Just tried to take away the bottom half, kind of play the percentage, and he shot it into me,” Thompson said. “A lot times, they can put it upstairs and that’s a goal. Fortunately, it went my way tonight.”
Protas made it 2-0 when he scored into an empty net at 18:17.
Just 1:00 later, Bratt pulled the Devils within 2-1 at 19:17 when he scored on a snap shot from the bottom of the right circle off a feed from Jack Hughes.
“I thought we had a really strong push in the third period, no question,” Devils coach Sheldon Keefe said. “A lot of scoring opportunities, clean looks at the net and some scrambles and rebounds and things of that nature that we didn't come by in the first and second. But a real good push there in the third, for sure.”
NOTES: Leonard became the fourth Capitals rookie since 1987-88 to score 15 goals in a season. The others: Ovechkin (52 in 2005-06), Jeff Halpern (18 in 1999-00) and Richard Zednik (17 in 1997-98). … Washington has killed off 16 consecutive opposing power plays dating to March 7 at the Boston Bruins. … Bratt leads the Devils with four points (three goals, one assist) in three games against the Capitals this season.