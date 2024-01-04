Hischier has 3 points, Devils get past Capitals

Dawson Mercer and Michael McLeod each scored twice for the Devils (20-14-2), who have won four of five. Nico Daws made 23 saves, and Alexander Holtz and Erik Haula each had two assists.

Evgeny Kuznetsov had a goal and an assist, and Alex Ovechkin had two assists for the Capitals (18-12-6), who have lost five of six (1-3-2) and were coming off a 4-3 win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday. Hunter Shepard made 22 saves.

Max Pacioretty made his Washington debut and finished with no shots in 11:47 of ice time. The forward signed a one-year, $2 million contract with the Capitals on July 1. He missed the first 35 games because of a torn right Achilles tendon.

New Jersey scored the final three goals of the game.

McLeod gave the Devils a 4-3 lead when he scored with a spinning backhand on the rush at 19:44 of the second period.

Mercer made it 5-3 at 7:16 of the third period, scoring on a one-timer from the slot off a pass from Haula shortly after a power play ended.

McLeod knocked in a loose puck in front at 15:35 for the 6-3 final.

Hischier gave the Devils a 1-0 lead at 3:03 of the first period. Shepard made the save on Colin Miller’s shot on the rush, but Hischier knocked in the rebound from the slot.

Hischier made it 2-0 on the power play at 9:50, deflecting Luke Hughes’ shot from the point past Shepard from between the circles.

Connor McMichael pulled the Capitals within 2-1 on the man-advantage at 18:38 when he scored over Daws’ shoulder with a wrist shot from the right face-off circle.

Mercer increased the lead to 3-1 at 8:08 of the second period when he skated across the slot and scored on a one-timer off a pass from Haula.

Kuznetsov cut it to 3-2 when he received a pass from Ovechkin and slid the puck under Daws’ right pad from below the left circle at 11:25.

John Carlson tied it 3-3 with a power-play goal at 18:58, scoring on a slap shot from the point off a pass from Kuznetsov.