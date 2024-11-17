Vasilevskiy makes 29 saves, Lightning shut out Devils

The shutout was Vasilevskiy’s second of the season and 36th in the NHL.

Vasilevskiy was honored for earning his 300th win on Thursday during a pre-game ceremony that featured congratulations from Hall of Fame goalie Martin Brodeur and former Lightning goalies Nikolai Khabibulin and Ben Bishop.

Victor Hedman and Anthony Cirelli each had a goal and an assist, and Nick Paul also scored for the Lightning (9-6-1), who have won two in a row following a four-game skid. Nikita Kucherov had two assists to extend his point streak to seven games (three goals, nine assists).

Jacob Markstrom made 22 saves for the Devils (12-7-2), who had won five of six (5-1-0).

Paul gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead at 14:27 of the first period when he scored on a shot above the right circle with Gage Goncalves providing a screen in front of the net.

Darren Raddysh scored his first goal of the season 39 seconds into the third period to make it 2-0, a one-timer from the right circle after Cirelli won a draw in the zone and Nikita Kucherov provided the set-up pass.

Hedman scored on the power play to extend it to 3-0 at 7:40, a slap shot from the point.

Cirelli scored an empty-net goal at 19:48 for the 4-0 final.