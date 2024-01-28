Lightning defeat Devils for 8th win in 9 games

Nicholas Paul had a goal and an assist, Victor Hedman had three assists, and Nikita Kucherov had two assists for the Lightning (27-18-5), who have won three in a row and are 8-1-0 in their past nine games. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 22 saves.

Ondrej Palat had a goal and an assist, and Vitek Vanecek made 36 saves for the Devils (24-20-3), who have lost three of four.

Paul gave Tampa Bay a 1-0 lead at 1:09 of the second period when he redirected in Hedman’s slap shot from the left point.

Hagel made it 2-0 at 10:40, sweeping in his own rebound from the edge of the crease past Vanecek's right skate.

Palat cut it to 2-1 at 2:49 of the third period, putting the rebound of Nico Hischier’s shot past the glove of Vasilevskiy from the low slot.

Steven Stamkos responded for the Lightning to make it 3-1 at 3:49. He scored on a rebound near the right post past Vanecek, who was sitting on the ice after making a glove save on Nick Perbix.

Jesper Bratt cut it to 3-2 at 7:19 with a wrist shot from the right circle off a rush that trickled under Vasilevskiy.

Point pushed it to 4-2 at 13:52 from the slot after he intercepted Kevin Bahl's pass.

With Vanecek pulled for the extra attacker, Tyler Toffoli got the Devils to within 4-3 at 17:22.

However, Hagel made it 5-3 with an empty-net goal at 18:21, and Point added another at 19:06 for the 6-3 final.