Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today
Flyers score 3 in 1st, ease past Sabres

Flyers score 3 in 1st, ease past Sabres
Jack Hughes leaves Devils game against Blues with upper-body injury

Jack Hughes leaves Devils game against Blues with upper-body injury
Buzz: Hall could return for Blackhawks on Saturday

NHL Buzz: Hall could return for Blackhawks on Saturday
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Fox goes on long-term injured reserve for Rangers, Chytil on IR

Fox goes on long-term injured reserve for Rangers, Chytil on IR
nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings
Minnesota Wild adjust lines and power player unit to end skid

Wild shake up lines, power-play units in bid to end skid against Rangers
Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest
Anaheim Ducks coach Greg Cronin fined

Ducks coach Cronin fined $25,000 for unprofessional conduct
Weekes' Weekend Watch: Bruins-Red Wings among highlights

Avalanche-Golden Knights, Bruins-Red Wings highlight weekend schedule
Fantasy spin: NHL EDGE stats this week

Fantasy spin: NHL EDGE stats this week
On Tap: Thompson, Sabres seek 3rd straight win

NHL On Tap: Thompson, Sabres host Flyers seeking 3rd straight win
Joe Pavelski turning back clock for Dallas with hot start 

Pavelski turning back clock for Stars with hot start 
Unmasked Evolution of leg pads has increased performance

Unmasked: Evolution of leg pads has increased performance
Schmaltz scores twice, Coyotes edge Canadiens

Schmaltz scores twice, Coyotes edge Canadiens

Hayes scores twice, Blues top Devils

Binnington makes 33 saves for St. Louis; Jack Hughes leaves with upper-body injury in 1st for New Jersey

Recap: Devils at Blues 11.3.23

By Lou Korac
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ST. LOUIS -- Kevin Hayes scored his first two goals with the St. Louis Blues in a 4-1 win against the New Jersey Devils at Enterprise Center on Friday.

Hayes, who was acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia Flyers on June 27, had two assists in his first eight games with St. Louis.

Jake Neighbours and Robert Thomas also scored, and Jordan Binnington made 33 saves and had an assist for St. Louis (4-4-1), which had lost its previous two games.

Curtis Lazar scored his first goal of the season, and Akira Schmid made 31 saves for the Devils (6-3-1), who had won three straight.

New Jersey center Jack Hughes, who leads the NHL with 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) in 10 games, left the game with an upper-body injury at 9:56 of the first period. He lost his balance and crashed into the end boards after splitting a pair of St. Louis defenseman and releasing a shot on goal. Hughes briefly returned to the ice for a New Jersey power play, but then left for good. Devils coach Lindy Ruff did not provide an update on Hughes, and said that he will be evaluated on Saturday. 

Neighbours gave St. Louis a 1-0 lead at 7:12 of the second period on a snap shot from the slot that beat Schmid stick side.

Hayes made it 2-0 when he poked in a rebound off a Nick Leddy shot from the crease at 9:54.

Lazar cut it to 2-1 at 16:39, scoring on a rebound following Leddy's turnover behind the St. Louis net.

Hayes scored into an empty net at 18:23 of the third period to make it 3-1, and Thomas added an empty-net goal with nine seconds remaining for the 4-1 final.

Related Content

Jack Hughes leaves Devils game against Blues with upper-body injury

Jack Hughes leaves Devils game against Blues with upper-body injury