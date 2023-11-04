Hayes scores twice, Blues top Devils

Hayes, who was acquired in a trade with the Philadelphia Flyers on June 27, had two assists in his first eight games with St. Louis.

Jake Neighbours and Robert Thomas also scored, and Jordan Binnington made 33 saves and had an assist for St. Louis (4-4-1), which had lost its previous two games.

Curtis Lazar scored his first goal of the season, and Akira Schmid made 31 saves for the Devils (6-3-1), who had won three straight.

New Jersey center Jack Hughes, who leads the NHL with 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) in 10 games, left the game with an upper-body injury at 9:56 of the first period. He lost his balance and crashed into the end boards after splitting a pair of St. Louis defenseman and releasing a shot on goal. Hughes briefly returned to the ice for a New Jersey power play, but then left for good. Devils coach Lindy Ruff did not provide an update on Hughes, and said that he will be evaluated on Saturday.

Neighbours gave St. Louis a 1-0 lead at 7:12 of the second period on a snap shot from the slot that beat Schmid stick side.

Hayes made it 2-0 when he poked in a rebound off a Nick Leddy shot from the crease at 9:54.

Lazar cut it to 2-1 at 16:39, scoring on a rebound following Leddy's turnover behind the St. Louis net.

Hayes scored into an empty net at 18:23 of the third period to make it 3-1, and Thomas added an empty-net goal with nine seconds remaining for the 4-1 final.