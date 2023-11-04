Latest News

Buzz: Hall could return for Blackhawks on Saturday

NHL Buzz: Hall could return for Blackhawks on Saturday
Flyers score 3 in 1st, ease past Sabres

Flyers score 3 in 1st, ease past Sabres
Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections
Fox goes on long-term injured reserve for Rangers, Chytil on IR

Fox goes on long-term injured reserve for Rangers, Chytil on IR
nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings
nhl fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings pools

Fantasy hockey top 50 defenseman rankings
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings
Minnesota Wild adjust lines and power player unit to end skid

Wild shake up lines, power-play units in bid to end skid against Rangers
Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest

Hockey Fights Cancer daily digest
Anaheim Ducks coach Greg Cronin fined

Ducks coach Cronin fined $25,000 for unprofessional conduct
Weekes' Weekend Watch: Bruins-Red Wings among highlights

Avalanche-Golden Knights, Bruins-Red Wings highlight weekend schedule
Fantasy spin: NHL EDGE stats this week

Fantasy spin: NHL EDGE stats this week
On Tap: Thompson, Sabres seek 3rd straight win

NHL On Tap: Thompson, Sabres host Flyers seeking 3rd straight win
Joe Pavelski turning back clock for Dallas with hot start 

Pavelski turning back clock for Stars with hot start 
Unmasked Evolution of leg pads has increased performance

Unmasked: Evolution of leg pads has increased performance
Schmaltz scores twice, Coyotes edge Canadiens

Schmaltz scores twice, Coyotes edge Canadiens
Canucks score 10, hand Sharks 10th straight loss

Canucks score 10, hand Sharks 10th straight loss
McCann scores again in Kraken win against Predators

McCann scores again in Kraken win against Predators

Jack Hughes leaves Devils game against Blues with upper-body injury

Center, NHL’s leading scorer, crashes into end boards in 1st period

njd-hughes-injury

© Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

By Lou Korac
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

ST. LOUIS -- Jack Hughes left with an upper-body injury in the first period of the New Jersey Devils' game against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Friday.

The center crashed shoulder first into the end boards at 9:56. He split two Blues defensemen and carried the puck into the slot before his shot was stopped by Jordan Binnington. Hughes then lost his balance and slid into the boards.

He got up on his own and skated to the bench, then was part of the Devils power play that began at 10:50 but soon left the ice for good, missing the final 9:05 of the first and all of the second period before New Jersey announced he would not return.

Hughes entered Friday leading the NHL with 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) in 10 games.