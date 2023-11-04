Jack Hughes leaves Devils game against Blues with upper-body injury

ST. LOUIS -- Jack Hughes left with an upper-body injury in the first period of the New Jersey Devils' game against the St. Louis Blues at Enterprise Center on Friday.

The center crashed shoulder first into the end boards at 9:56. He split two Blues defensemen and carried the puck into the slot before his shot was stopped by Jordan Binnington. Hughes then lost his balance and slid into the boards.

He got up on his own and skated to the bench, then was part of the Devils power play that began at 10:50 but soon left the ice for good, missing the final 9:05 of the first and all of the second period before New Jersey announced he would not return.

Hughes entered Friday leading the NHL with 20 points (five goals, 15 assists) in 10 games.