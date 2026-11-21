DEVILS (15-7-0) at BLUES (11-9-2)

7 p.m. ET; BN+, STLNHL, MSGSN

Devils projected lineup

Arseny Gritsyuk -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Luke Evangelista

Evan Rodrigues -- Amadeus Lombardi -- Connor Brown

Jesper Boqvist -- Cody Glass -- Lenni Hameenaho

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Declan Chisholm -- Brenden Dillon

Connor Hellebuyck

Jake Allen

Scratched: Stefan Noesen, Vladislav Kolyachonok

Injured: Anthony Mantha (throat), Johnathan Kovacevic (ankle)

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Jimmy Snuggerud

Dylan Holloway -- Mason McTavish -- Jonatan Berggren

Aleksanteri Kaskimaki -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Pavel Buchnevich

Alexey Toropchenko -- Pius Suter -- Ross Johnston

Philip Broberg -- Logan Mailloux

Justin Barron -- Colton Parayko

Cam Fowler -- Brandon Carlo

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Nathan Walker, Calle Rosen

Injured: Tyler Tucker (knee), Dillon Dube (neck), Connor McMichael (undisclosed)

Status report

The Devils held an optional morning skate. ... Lombardi will play after being a healthy scratch the past three games and replace Noesen, a forward. … New Jersey loaned defenseman Anton Silaev to Utica of the American Hockey League on Friday. … The Blues did not hold a morning skate. … McMichael is day to day; the forward did not play the final 6:31 of a 5-2 win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday. ... With McMichael out, Berggren could move into the role as second-line right wing, Dvorsky could move up from fourth-line left wing to third-line center and Johnston would return on the fourth line after missing two games with an upper-body injury. ... It's unclear whether Hofer or Binnington will start the front end of a home back-to-back; the Blues host the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday and each will start a game.