DEVILS (15-7-0) at BLUES (11-9-2)
7 p.m. ET; BN+, STLNHL, MSGSN
Devils projected lineup
Arseny Gritsyuk -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Luke Evangelista
Evan Rodrigues -- Amadeus Lombardi -- Connor Brown
Jesper Boqvist -- Cody Glass -- Lenni Hameenaho
Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Declan Chisholm -- Brenden Dillon
Connor Hellebuyck
Jake Allen
Scratched: Stefan Noesen, Vladislav Kolyachonok
Injured: Anthony Mantha (throat), Johnathan Kovacevic (ankle)
Blues projected lineup
Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Jimmy Snuggerud
Dylan Holloway -- Mason McTavish -- Jonatan Berggren
Aleksanteri Kaskimaki -- Dalibor Dvorsky -- Pavel Buchnevich
Alexey Toropchenko -- Pius Suter -- Ross Johnston
Philip Broberg -- Logan Mailloux
Justin Barron -- Colton Parayko
Cam Fowler -- Brandon Carlo
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Nathan Walker, Calle Rosen
Injured: Tyler Tucker (knee), Dillon Dube (neck), Connor McMichael (undisclosed)
Status report
The Devils held an optional morning skate. ... Lombardi will play after being a healthy scratch the past three games and replace Noesen, a forward. … New Jersey loaned defenseman Anton Silaev to Utica of the American Hockey League on Friday. … The Blues did not hold a morning skate. … McMichael is day to day; the forward did not play the final 6:31 of a 5-2 win at the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday. ... With McMichael out, Berggren could move into the role as second-line right wing, Dvorsky could move up from fourth-line left wing to third-line center and Johnston would return on the fourth line after missing two games with an upper-body injury. ... It's unclear whether Hofer or Binnington will start the front end of a home back-to-back; the Blues host the Edmonton Oilers on Sunday and each will start a game.