Glass scores in Devils debut in win against Flyers

Glass was acquired in a trade with the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday, two days after New Jersey placed top center Jack Hughes on long-term injured reserve following shoulder surgery.

Erik Haula had a goal and an assist, and Jake Allen made 23 saves for the Devils (34-25-6), who ended a three-game losing streak.

Jamie Drysdale scored for Philadelphia (27-30-8), which lost its season-high fourth straight game. Ivan Fedotov made 20 saves.

Glass gave New Jersey a 1-0 lead at 11:10 of the first period. Stefen Noesen's pass out of the right corner in the offensive zone bounced off the skates of Flyers defenseman Nick Seeler to Glass at the bottom of the right face-off circle, and he beat Fedotov to the far side. It was his fifth goal of the season.

Haula made it 2-0 at 5:39 of the second period. Jonathan Kovacevic's shot redirected off traffic at the top of the hash marks and went to Haula, who drove down the right side and beat Fedotov past his glove.

Drysdale ended Allen’s shutout when he cut it to 2-1 at 15:14 of the third period after a breakout pass from Travis Konecny.

Dawson Mercer scored an empty-net goal on New Jersey’s only power play at 19:42 for the 3-1 final.