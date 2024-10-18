Markstrom stops 30 of 31 for Devils in win against Senators 

Cotter scores again for New Jersey; Tkachuk gets goal for Ottawa

NJD@OTT: Bastian doubles the lead with SHG

By Callum Fraser
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

OTTAWA -- Jacob Markstrom made 30 saves for the New Jersey Devils in a 3-1 win against the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday.

Markstrom, who was acquired from the Calgary Flames in a trade for defenseman Kevin Bahl and a first-round pick in 2025 on June 19, is 3-2-0 in his first five starts with the Devils.

Paul Cotter, Erik Haula and Nathan Bastian scored for New Jersey (5-2-0).

Brady Tkachuk scored, and Anton Forsberg made 33 saves for the Senators (2-2-0).

Haula gave the Devils a 1-0 lead at 2:37 of the first period when he tipped a Johnathan Kovacevic point shot past Forsberg.

Bastian made it 2-0 at 6:26 with a short-handed goal. He elected to shoot on a 2-on-1 and beat Forsberg with a wrist shot low blocker.

Cotter scored his fifth goal of the season to push it to 3-0 at 12:39 of the third period, dropping to one knee as he one-timed a rebound in the slot.

Tkachuk redirected Claude Giroux’s wrist shot from the slot past Markstrom on the power play with Ottawa’s net empty to cut it to 3-1 at 18:55.

Latest News

Oettinger signs 8-year, $66 million contract with Stars

Predators wear unique T-shirts to honor defenseman Schenn for 1,000th NHL game

Fantasy picks, projections, props for today 

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Buzz: Woll making 'very good' progress for Maple Leafs

Schenn's path to 1,000 games included winning Stanley Cup twice, time in AHL

Barkov skates, could return next week for Panthers

'NHL Fantasy on Ice' podcast season previews

NHL On Tap: Rangers visit Red Wings seeking 4-game point streak

Bruins unveil uniforms for Centennial Game on Dec. 1

Lindholm has goal, assist, Bruins hold off Avalanche

Carlsson has OT winner as Ducks edge Utah in home opener

Kings need ‘to keep it simple’ after 3 straight losses

Malkin reaches 500 NHL goals for Penguins in game against Sabres

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 10 rookie rankings

Kane looking to take off with Red Wings after pain-free offseason, full training camp

AHL notebook: Danielson, Mailloux among top Eastern Conference prospects