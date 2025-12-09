Devils at Senators projected lineups

DEVILS (16-12-1) at SENATORS (13-11-4)

7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, MSGSN

Devils projected lineup

Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Stefan Noesen

Ondrej Palat -- Dawson Mercer -- Jesper Bratt

Arseny Gritsyuk -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown

Paul Cotter -- Luke Glendening -- Angus Crookshank

Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton

Brenden Dillon -- Luke Hughes

Dennis Cholowski -- Simon Nemec

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Juho Lammikko, Colton White

Injured: Jack Hughes (finger), Zack MacEwen (lower body), Brett Pesche (hand), Jonathan Kovacevic (knee), Evgenii Dadonov (upper body)

Senators projected lineup

Nick Cousins -- Tim Stutzle -- Fabian Zetterlund

Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson

Michael Amadio -- Ridly Greig -- Claude Giroux

Stephen Halliday -- Lars Eller -- David Perron

Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub

Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence

Nikolas Matinpalo -- Nick Jensen

Linus Ullmark

Leevi Merilainen

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Dennis Gilbert, Olle Lycksell

Injured: Thomas Chabot (upper body), Shane Pinto (lower body)

Status report

The Devils held an optional morning skate. … Meier and Bratt, who each did not practice Monday (maintenance), are “good to go,” coach Sheldon Keefe said. … Ullmark will start, Senators coach Travis Green confirmed. … Eller, a center who has missed two games due to an undisclosed injury, took reps on the fourth line during the morning skate and will be a game-time decision. … Lycksell, a forward, was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.