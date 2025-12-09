Devils at Senators projected lineups

DEVILS (16-12-1) at SENATORS (13-11-4)
7 p.m. ET; RDS2, TSN5, MSGSN
Devils projected lineup
Timo Meier -- Nico Hischier -- Stefan Noesen
Ondrej Palat -- Dawson Mercer -- Jesper Bratt
Arseny Gritsyuk -- Cody Glass -- Connor Brown
Paul Cotter -- Luke Glendening -- Angus Crookshank
Jonas Siegenthaler -- Dougie Hamilton
Brenden Dillon -- Luke Hughes
Dennis Cholowski -- Simon Nemec
Jacob Markstrom
Jake Allen
Scratched: Juho Lammikko, Colton White
Injured: Jack Hughes (finger), Zack MacEwen (lower body), Brett Pesche (hand), Jonathan Kovacevic (knee), Evgenii Dadonov (upper body)
Senators projected lineup
Nick Cousins -- Tim Stutzle -- Fabian Zetterlund
Brady Tkachuk -- Dylan Cozens -- Drake Batherson
Michael Amadio -- Ridly Greig -- Claude Giroux
Stephen Halliday -- Lars Eller -- David Perron
Jake Sanderson -- Artem Zub
Tyler Kleven -- Jordan Spence
Nikolas Matinpalo -- Nick Jensen
Linus Ullmark
Leevi Merilainen
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Dennis Gilbert, Olle Lycksell
Injured: Thomas Chabot (upper body), Shane Pinto (lower body)
Status report
The Devils held an optional morning skate. … Meier and Bratt, who each did not practice Monday (maintenance), are “good to go,” coach Sheldon Keefe said. … Ullmark will start, Senators coach Travis Green confirmed. … Eller, a center who has missed two games due to an undisclosed injury, took reps on the fourth line during the morning skate and will be a game-time decision. … Lycksell, a forward, was recalled from Belleville of the American Hockey League on Tuesday.