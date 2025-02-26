Devils at Avalanche projected lineups
Devils projected lineup
Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt
Tomas Tatar -- Nico Hischier -- Stefan Noesen
Timo Meier -- Justin Dowling -- Dawson Mercer
Paul Cotter -- Erik Haula -- Nathan Bastian
Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton
Brett Pesce -- Johnathan Kovacevic
Luke Hughes -- Seamus Casey
Jake Allen
Nico Daws
Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Curtis Lazar, Simon Nemec
Injured: Jacob Markstrom (MCL sprain), Jonas Siegenthaler (lower body)
Avalanche projected lineup
Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas
Jonathan Drouin -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Valeri Nichushkin
Joel Kiviranta -- Jack Drury -- Ross Colton
Miles Wood -- Parker Kelly -- Logan O’Connor
Devon Toews -- Cale Makar
Samuel Girard -- Oliver Kylington
Calvin de Haan -- Sam Malinski
Mackenzie Blackwood
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Keaton Middleton, Juuso Parsinen
Injured: Josh Manson (lower body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)
Status report
The Devils are not expected to make any significant changes among the skaters they used in a 5-0 win at the Nashville Predators on Sunday. ... Nichushkin will return after missing 21 games with a lower-body injury and will replace Parsinen, a forward, in the lineup.