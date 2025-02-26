Devils at Avalanche projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

DEVILS (32-21-6) at AVALANCHE (33-24-2)

9:30 p.m. ET; MSGSN, KTVD, ALT, TVAS

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Tomas Tatar -- Nico Hischier -- Stefan Noesen

Timo Meier -- Justin Dowling -- Dawson Mercer

Paul Cotter -- Erik Haula -- Nathan Bastian

Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton

Brett Pesce -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Luke Hughes -- Seamus Casey

Jake Allen

Nico Daws

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Curtis Lazar, Simon Nemec

Injured: Jacob Markstrom (MCL sprain), Jonas Siegenthaler (lower body)

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Jonathan Drouin -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Valeri Nichushkin

Joel Kiviranta -- Jack Drury -- Ross Colton

Miles Wood -- Parker Kelly -- Logan O’Connor

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Samuel Girard -- Oliver Kylington

Calvin de Haan -- Sam Malinski

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Keaton Middleton, Juuso Parsinen

Injured: Josh Manson (lower body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)

Status report

The Devils are not expected to make any significant changes among the skaters they used in a 5-0 win at the Nashville Predators on Sunday. ... Nichushkin will return after missing 21 games with a lower-body injury and will replace Parsinen, a forward, in the lineup.

Latest News

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

Stadium Series will be 'experience you've never ever seen before,' Ohio State president says

2024-25 NHL Trade Tracker

Todd Snyder, Fanatics launch limited-edition NHL collection

NHL Buzz: Nichushkin to return for Avalanche against Devils

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Walsh visits Boston hospital where his cancer fight as a child began

NHL Trade Buzz: Islanders 'not thinking' about Deadline after 4th straight loss

Players to watch ahead of NHL Trade Deadline include Gibson, Nelson, Provorov

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups

Fantasy picks, props with EDGE stats for today

Jaromir Perez aims for NHL career after idolizing Jagr

Miller trade to Rangers considered blockbuster, paled to 9-player deal in 1950

PWHL notebook: Fleet, Sceptres on roll

NHL Morning Skate for Feb. 26

NHL EDGE stats: 8 numbers behind THE GR8 CHASE

NHL On Tap: Jets face Senators seeking 11th straight win

Crouse breaks tie in 3rd, Utah edges Blackhawks