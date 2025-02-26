Devils at Avalanche projected lineups

Devils projected lineup

Ondrej Palat -- Jack Hughes -- Jesper Bratt

Tomas Tatar -- Nico Hischier -- Stefan Noesen

Timo Meier -- Justin Dowling -- Dawson Mercer

Paul Cotter -- Erik Haula -- Nathan Bastian

Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton

Brett Pesce -- Johnathan Kovacevic

Luke Hughes -- Seamus Casey

Jake Allen

Nico Daws

Scratched: Kurtis MacDermid, Curtis Lazar, Simon Nemec

Injured: Jacob Markstrom (MCL sprain), Jonas Siegenthaler (lower body)

Avalanche projected lineup

Artturi Lehkonen -- Nathan MacKinnon -- Martin Necas

Jonathan Drouin -- Casey Mittelstadt -- Valeri Nichushkin

Joel Kiviranta -- Jack Drury -- Ross Colton

Miles Wood -- Parker Kelly -- Logan O’Connor

Devon Toews -- Cale Makar

Samuel Girard -- Oliver Kylington

Calvin de Haan -- Sam Malinski

Mackenzie Blackwood

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Keaton Middleton, Juuso Parsinen

Injured: Josh Manson (lower body), Gabriel Landeskog (knee), Tucker Poolman (head)

Status report

The Devils are not expected to make any significant changes among the skaters they used in a 5-0 win at the Nashville Predators on Sunday. ... Nichushkin will return after missing 21 games with a lower-body injury and will replace Parsinen, a forward, in the lineup.