Kochetkov makes 23 saves in season debut, Hurricanes hold off Devils

“He was good. They had a lot of tricky [shots],” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “There were a bunch of good saves that maybe didn’t seem that dangerous, but they were.”

Jackson Blake scored his first NHL goal, and Seth Jarvis and Shayne Gostisbehere also scored for the Hurricanes (1-1-0).

Jack Hughes had a goal and an assist, and Jesper Bratt had two assists for the Devils (4-2-0). Jacob Markstrom made 27 saves.

“[Markstrom] had to work way too much tonight. We didn’t do a good enough job protecting him,” New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe said. “[They’re] an elite forechecking team. It was a real struggle for us tonight.”