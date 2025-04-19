Devils at Hurricanes, Eastern Conference 1st Round, Game 1 preview

New Jersey hopes special teams success carries into playoffs; Andersen expected to start for Carolina

RALEIGH, N.C. -- The Carolina Hurricanes and New Jersey Devils realize how important home ice advantage could be in their Eastern Conference First Round series.

Game 1 is at Lenovo Center on Sunday (3 p.m. ET; ESPN, SN, SN360, TVAS, FDSNSO, MSGSN).
Each team won two games at home during the regular season: Carolina 4-2 on Oct. 15 and 5-2 on Dec. 28; and New Jersey by identical 4-2 scores on Nov. 21 and Dec. 27.

The Hurricanes finished eight points ahead of the Devils and tied their franchise record for home victories (31-9-1) set in 2005-06 (31-8-2) on the way to their first Stanley Cup title.

Carolina has won the past four series against New Jersey, most recently the 2023 Eastern Conference Second Round in five games.

"The weather's warm; the fans are rowdy," Hurricanes forward Jordan Martinook said. "The games mean so much. It's like you get a whole new burst of energy. It's like you've drank five coffees and 10 Red Bulls every morning before a playoff game. I don't know how to describe it. Your life gets taken over by it."

The Devils finished with more wins on the road (23-16-2) than at home (19-17-5) this season, and are hoping that success carries into their matchup with the Hurricanes.

"We feel confident in our ability to play on the road, no question," New Jersey coach Sheldon Keefe said. "I think the playoffs are a whole different animal and we need to reestablish that. [Carolina] is not an easy place to play, but obviously you can't win a series if you don't take care of things on the road."

Here is a breakdown of Game 1:

Devils: Forward Ondrej Palat will return to the lineup after missing a 5-2 loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Wednesday with a lower-body injury, and defenseman Dougie Hamilton is also good to go after he returned to the lineup on Wednesday following an 18-game absence due to a lower-body injury. Forward Jesper Bratt led the Devils with an NHL career-high 88 points (21 goals, 67 assists) in 81 games. Captain Nico Hischier had 69 points and a career-high 35 goals in 75 games, including 20 points (nine goals, 11 assists) over his final 16 regular-season games. Forward Timo Meier had 53 points (26 goals, 27 assists) in 80 games. The Devils had the third-best power play (28.2 percent), and second-best penalty kill (82.7 percent) during the regular season. New Jersey finished with the fifth-lowest goals-against average in the NHL during the regular season (2.68).

Hurricanes: It appears goalie Frederik Andersen will start Game 1. He missed 39 games following knee surgery Nov. 22 and finished 13-8-1 with a 2.50 goals-against average, .899 save percentage and one shutout in 22 games. He hasn't faced the Devils this season in four games. Pyotr Kochetkov is 27-16-3 with a 2.60 GAA, .898 save percentage and two shutouts in 47 games and 1-1-0 with a 3.07 GAA and .878 save percentage in two starts against New Jersey this season. Center Sebastian Aho led the Hurricanes with 74 points (29 goals, 45 assists) in 79 games and forward Seth Jarvis was first with 32 goals. Left wing Taylor Hall had 18 points (nine goals, nine assists) in 31 games since being acquired in a three-team trade with the Colorado Avalanche and Chicago Blackhawks on Jan. 24. Carolina's defense ranked 10th in the League with a 2.80 GAA.

NHL Tonight: Devils, Hurricanes series preview

Number to know: 1. NHL ranking by the Hurricanes on the penalty-kill, including scoring 10 short-handed goals. The Devils ranked third on the power play, including 14 goals from Hischier and 11 from Stefan Noesen.

What to look for: Can Andersen get the job done in his third playoff run with the Hurricanes? Can the Devils withstand the emotion and impact Carolina's fans will bring in the opening minutes of the first period?

What they are saying

"I think the biggest thing is matching their intensity and even one-upping it. Obviously, they're heck of a team. They work super hard, and it starts with their coach (Rod Brind'Amour) ... an unbelievable coach. He'll have them ready for sure, so we got to do a good job of managing that intensity." -- Devils defenseman Brett Pesce, who spent the first nine seasons of his career with the Hurricanes

"This is why we play. It's very exciting. It's the best time of the year. It's not too hard to get excited and to be ready for tomorrow. ... The first thing you're going to feel when you wake up is that you want to go right away and I think that everyone's going to have that little jump in their legs. It's awesome." -- Carolina center Sebastian Aho

Devils projected lineup

Stefan Noesen -- Nico Hischier -- Jesper Bratt

Erik Haula -- Dawson Mercer -- Timo Meier

Paul Cotter -- Cody Glass -- Daniel Sprong

Ondrej Palat -- Justin Dowling -- Nathan Bastian

Luke Hughes -- Brett Pesce

Brenden Dillon -- Dougie Hamilton

Brian Dumoulin -- Jonathan Kovacevic

Jacob Markstrom

Jake Allen

Scratched: Dennis Cholowski, Kurtis MacDermid, Seamus Casey, Simon Nemec, Nolan Foote, Tomas Tatar, Curtis Lazar

Injured: Jonas Siegenthaler (lower body)

Hurricanes projected lineup

Seth Jarvis -- Sebastian Aho -- Jackson Blake

Taylor Hall -- Jesperi Kotkaniemi -- Andrei Svechnikov

Jordan Martinook -- Jordan Staal -- Logan Stankoven

William Carrier -- Mark Jankowski -- Eric Robinson

Jaccob Slavin -- Brent Burns

Dmitry Orlov -- Jalen Chatfield

Shayne Gostisbehere -- Sean Walker

Frederik Andersen

Pyotr Kochetkov

Scratched: Tyson Jost, Jack Roslovic, Alexander Nikishin

Injured: None

Status report

There is no "set in stone" plan for when Nikishin may play, according to Carolina coach Rod Brind'Amour. The defenseman signed a two-year, entry-level contract on April 11 and joined the Hurricanes for practice on Saturday.

