MacKinnon leads 3 Stars of the Month for December

NEW YORK – Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl and New Jersey Devils goaltender Jacob Markstrom have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the month of December presented by GEICO.

FIRST STAR – NATHAN MacKINNON, C, COLORADO AVALANCHE

MacKinnon led the NHL with 7-18—25 in 13 games to lift the Avalanche (23-15-0, 46 points) into third place in the Central Division via a 10-3-0 month (20 points) – tied for the most wins and points in the League (w/ VGK: 10-2-0, 20 points). This marked the fifth time that MacKinnon has produced at least 25 points in a single calendar month, after December 2023 (11-18—29 in 15 GP), March 2024 (11-16—27 in 13 GP), January 2024 (12-14—26 in 12 GP) and November 2019 (10-15—25 in 14 GP). MacKinnon finished December 2024 among the League leaders in even-strength assists (1st; 13), even-strength points (1st; 20), assists (2nd; 18), shots on goal (t-6th; 52), even-strength goals (t-7th; 7) and plus/minus (t-7th; +11). He found the score sheet in 11 of his 13 appearances, ending the month on a five-game assist/point streak (Dec. 19-31: 1-10—11), and recorded seven multi-point performances – highlighted by his ninth career five-point outing, including his 600th NHL assist, Dec. 10 at PIT (1-4—5). The 29-year-old MacKinnon, the reigning Hart Memorial Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award winner, tops the League with 47 assists and 61 points through 38 total contests this season (14-47—61).