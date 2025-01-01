MacKinnon leads 3 Stars of the Month for December

Avalanche center, Oilers center Draisaitl, Devils goalie Markstrom earn honors

3-Stars-Month-Dec_NHLcom
By NHL Public Relations
@PR_NHL

NEW YORK – Colorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon, Edmonton Oilers center Leon Draisaitl and New Jersey Devils goaltender Jacob Markstrom have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the month of December presented by GEICO.

FIRST STAR – NATHAN MacKINNON, C, COLORADO AVALANCHE

MacKinnon led the NHL with 7-18—25 in 13 games to lift the Avalanche (23-15-0, 46 points) into third place in the Central Division via a 10-3-0 month (20 points) – tied for the most wins and points in the League (w/ VGK: 10-2-0, 20 points). This marked the fifth time that MacKinnon has produced at least 25 points in a single calendar month, after December 2023 (11-18—29 in 15 GP), March 2024 (11-16—27 in 13 GP), January 2024 (12-14—26 in 12 GP) and November 2019 (10-15—25 in 14 GP). MacKinnon finished December 2024 among the League leaders in even-strength assists (1st; 13), even-strength points (1st; 20), assists (2nd; 18), shots on goal (t-6th; 52), even-strength goals (t-7th; 7) and plus/minus (t-7th; +11). He found the score sheet in 11 of his 13 appearances, ending the month on a five-game assist/point streak (Dec. 19-31: 1-10—11), and recorded seven multi-point performances – highlighted by his ninth career five-point outing, including his 600th NHL assist, Dec. 10 at PIT (1-4—5). The 29-year-old MacKinnon, the reigning Hart Memorial Trophy and Ted Lindsay Award winner, tops the League with 47 assists and 61 points through 38 total contests this season (14-47—61).

NSH@COL: MacKinnon whips it home to put the Avalanche up by 2 in the 2nd

SECOND STAR – LEON DRAISAITL, C, EDMONTON OILERS

Draisaitl shared the League lead with 10 goals and ranked second with 24 points in 13 games (10-14—24) to propel the Oilers (22-12-3, 47 points) to a 9-3-1 month. He also placed among the top December performers in game-winning goals (t-1st; 3), even-strength points (t-3rd; 15), power-play points (t-3rd; 9), assists (t-6th; 14) and power-play goals (t-6th; 4), collecting points in all but his first outing of the month. Draisaitl notched eight total multi-point performances, including seven straight from Dec. 5-19 (6‑12—18), and reached the 900-point milestone Dec. 19 vs. BOS. At 751 games, he became the fourth-fastest active player to accumulate 900 points, behind only Connor McDavid (602 GP), Sidney Crosby (677 GP) and Nikita Kucherov (743 GP). The 29-year-old Draisaitl, who won the Hart Memorial Trophy, Ted Lindsay Award and Art Ross Trophy in 2019-20, paces the NHL with 27 goals (as well as 8 GWG) and sits second with 56 points through 37 total appearances this season (27-29—56).

EDM@ANA: Draisaitl nails McDavid's feed for opening PPG

THIRD STAR – JACOB MARKSTROM, G, NEW JERSEY DEVILS

Markstrom went 8-1-1 with a 1.30 goals-against average, .937 save percentage and two shutouts in 10 games to help the Devils (24-13-3, 51 points) complete an 8-4-1 December. He yielded two or fewer goals in all but his final start of the month, highlighted by consecutive shutouts Dec. 21 vs. PIT (12 SV) and Dec. 23 vs. NYR (12 SV). Markstrom’s 139:35 shutout sequence from Dec. 17-27 was the second-longest of his NHL career, behind just a 144:46 run from Oct. 25 – Nov. 2, 2021 (w/ CGY). The 34-year-old Markstrom, who was acquired by New Jersey in June, owns a 19-7-2 record with a 2.15 goals-against average, .912 save percentage and three shutouts through 28 total appearances this season. He ranks second in the League in wins, second in goals-against average (minimum: 13 GP) and tied for second in shutouts.

NYR@NJD: Markstrom makes 12 saves against the Rangers for his 3rd shutout of the season and 5-0 Devils win

FOURTH STAR – KATRINA VLASICH, CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS FAN

GEICO and the NHL have launched the “NHL Fourth Star presented by GEICO,” a fan appreciation program that recognizes one dedicated hockey fan alongside the NHL’s monthly “Three Stars” players. This month’s “Fourth Star” is Katrina Vlasich, who is known as the “mayor” at Chicago games because she makes everybody she meets at United Center feel like part of her Blackhawks family. Click here to watch a video that showcases the passion and energy Katrina brings to every game to provide her team with a “Fan Advantage.”

Geico-4th-Star-Dec_NHLcom

