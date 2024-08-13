Predators defenseman prospect Molendyk impresses with 'fantastic' skating

NASHVILLE -- Tanner Molendyk could make an impact as a defenseman for the Nashville Predators sooner rather than later.

The 19-year-old, selected by the Predators No. 24 in the 2023 NHL Draft, has impressed with the progress he has made in all aspects of his game the past year.

Molendyk’s skating ability separates him from others in the organization at the position and is a big reason why he could challenge for an NHL roster spot out of training camp.

“It’s fantastic,” Predators pro development coach Mark Borowiecki said. “A bit of my own personal bias, I was always drawn to guys who could skate well. I think for me being a defenseman in the NHL, the biggest thing I was worried about was guys who could skate. It’s tough to defend against. I think it’s a great asset for him."

Molendyk has improved his offensive numbers throughout his four seasons with Saskatoon of the Western Hockey League, with 56 points (10 goals, 46 assists) in 50 games last season, an 18-point improvement from his previous season, and 10 points (three goals, seven assists) in 16 WHL playoff games. It hasn't all been smooth sailing, however; he broke his wrist playing with Canada in a pre-tournament game against Switzerland prior to the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship.

“After I broke my wrist there in Sweden, it kind of was an eye-opener,” Molendyk said during Nashville's development camp last month. “It took a lot to push through that and come home and stay home for a month before I went back and played. That took a toll on the mental side.”

It took Molendyk some time to heal, but he said he feels the mental battle to get through it was just as challenging.

“I think it was just the people I had around me,” Molendyk said. “My family was awesome. If I didn’t have them there, it would have been a lot harder. I think it was just keeping steady, and being around the guys was huge. That group was unreal.”

The Predators hope to see Molendyk join the long line of top defensemen they have developed, and one day envision him playing on their top pair one day with Andrew Gibson, who they acquired in a trade with the Detroit Red Wings on June 25. Gibson, 19, was selected by the Red Wings in the second round (No. 42) of the 2023 draft, 18 picks after Molendyk.

For Nashville, it all goes back to Molendyk's exceptional mobility.

“I think there’s two ways to look at skating," Borowiecki said. "There are some guys who are quick in small spaces and some guys who have a bit of a separation gear and can really cover ice and separate.

"I think he’s got both, which is fantastic to see. On top of that, he can handle the puck at speed. It’s great to have a set of wheels, but can your brain and your hands keep up? I think you can see that with him that it is there.”