Wood wants to get bigger, stronger to be prominent in Predators' future

NASHVILLE -- Matthew Wood might still be growing at 6-foot-4 and 196 pounds, but the Nashville Predators like the direction the 19-year-old forward is headed, and hope he can one day become a difference-making power forward in the NHL.

The No. 15 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft said he feels he has made significant progress with his strength training, and knows there is more work ahead in his quest for a Predators roster spot.

“I feel like I’m a lot stronger and more mature,” Wood said during Nashville development camp earlier this month. “I learned a lot about the game. Obviously, I’ve still got a long way to go, but another year under my belt can’t hurt. I feel really good about my game right now.”

Wood played the past two seasons at the University of Connecticut, compiling 62 points (27 goals, 35 assists) in 70 games. He also had four points (two goals, two assists) in five games for Canada at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Championship.

The Predators are excited about how Wood’s skill set could eventually translate to the NHL. When he is able to find open space on the ice, his high-caliber shot could help him play in a top-six forward role.

“Day one, me and [Milwaukee Admirals assistant coach Scott Ford] pulled him aside and were like, ‘Woody, you look a lot bigger,” Predators pro development coach Mark Borowiecki said. “He kind of looks like a man now, which is great to see. He’s just sort of growing into his frame.

“I think that’s typical with younger, bigger bodies. That body awareness, moving your body through space but also moving your body against opponents. I think you can really see that growth from him physically and athletically. His shot is obviously very, very high end.”

It has been a process for Wood to figure out how to best use his size to his advantage. He said he has learned more in the past year about how to use body positioning to become more effective at winning battles and shielding defenders from the puck.

“It definitely helps,” Wood said. “I feel a lot stronger on my feet. I think I’m starting to use my body a bit better and starting to learn about that. Strength is definitely something I’m working on, and that’s going to take my game to the next level.”

Wood will play at the University of Minnesota this season after entering the NCAA transfer portal, and knows it will be a step up in competition playing in the Big Ten Conference.

“I’m definitely excited to play in Minnesota,” he said. “Obviously they’ve got a great program, great fans, great coaches. The players are really special there. They’ve got high-end talent. I’m really excited to join them, and I think we’re going to have a great team.”