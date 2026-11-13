Predators at Golden Knights projected lineups

PREDATORS (10-4-5) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (13-5-2)

10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SCRIPPS

Predators projected lineup

Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Mavrik Bourque

Filip Forsberg -- Shane Wright -- Nils Hoglander

Reid Schaefer -- Alexander Kerfoot -- Vitali Pinchuk

Ross Colton -- Jack Drury -- Adam Edstrom

Roman Josi -- Adam Wilsby

Brady Skjei -- Nick Perbix

Daemon Hunt -- Jayden Struble

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Nicolas Hague, Ilya Lyubushkin

Injured: Jonathan Marchessault (lower body), William Trudeau (upper body)

Golden Knights projected lineup

Trevor Connelly -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone

Brett Howden -- William Karlsson -- Mitch Marner

Ivan Barbashev -- Tomas Hertl -- Victor Olofsson

Braeden Bowman -- Nic Dowd -- Marc Gatcomb

Shea Theodore -- Brayden McNabb

Jeremy Lauzon-- Rasmus Andersson

Parker Wotherspoon -- Dylan Coghlan

Adin Hill

Carter Hart

Scratched: Raphael Lavoie

Injured: Noah Hanifin (undisclosed)

Status report

Marchessault took part in the Predators' optional morning skate; the forward has missed five games. ... The Golden Knights will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 5-3 win against the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday.