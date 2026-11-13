Predators at Golden Knights projected lineups

PREDATORS (10-4-5) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (13-5-2)
10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, SCRIPPS
Predators projected lineup
Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Mavrik Bourque
Filip Forsberg -- Shane Wright -- Nils Hoglander
Reid Schaefer -- Alexander Kerfoot -- Vitali Pinchuk
Ross Colton -- Jack Drury -- Adam Edstrom
Roman Josi -- Adam Wilsby
Brady Skjei -- Nick Perbix
Daemon Hunt -- Jayden Struble
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Nicolas Hague, Ilya Lyubushkin
Injured: Jonathan Marchessault (lower body), William Trudeau (upper body)
Golden Knights projected lineup
Trevor Connelly -- Jack Eichel -- Mark Stone
Brett Howden -- William Karlsson -- Mitch Marner
Ivan Barbashev -- Tomas Hertl -- Victor Olofsson
Braeden Bowman -- Nic Dowd -- Marc Gatcomb
Shea Theodore -- Brayden McNabb
Jeremy Lauzon-- Rasmus Andersson
Parker Wotherspoon -- Dylan Coghlan
Adin Hill
Carter Hart
Scratched: Raphael Lavoie
Injured: Noah Hanifin (undisclosed)
Status report
Marchessault took part in the Predators' optional morning skate; the forward has missed five games. ... The Golden Knights will dress the same 18 skaters they used in a 5-3 win against the Utah Mammoth on Wednesday.