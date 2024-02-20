Predators at Golden Knights

PREDATORS (28-25-2) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (32-17-6)

10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSO, SNW, SNO, SNE, SN1, TVAS

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Yakov Trenin -- Colton Sissons -- Cody Glass

Tommy Novak -- Mark Jankowski -- Luke Evangelista

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Kiefer Sherwood

Roman Josi -- Dante Fabbro

Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier

Ryan McDonagh -- Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Egor Afanasyev, Tyson Barrie, Denis Gurianov

Injured: None

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Nicolas Roy -- Jonathan Marchessault

Chandler Stephenson -- William Karlsson -- Mark Stone

Mason Morelli -- Michael Amadio -- Paul Cotter

Grigori Denisenko -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar

Alec Martinez -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Daniil Miromanov

Injured: Tobias Bjornfot (undisclosed), William Carrier (upper body), Pavel Dorofeyev (upper body), Jack Eichel (lower body)

Status report

The Golden Knights held an optional morning skate after a 4-0 win at the San Jose Sharks on Monday. … Theodore is expected to play for the first time since Nov. 22 because of an upper-body injury. … Vegas recalled Denisenko from Henderson of the American Hockey League and reassigned Byron Froese to the AHL. … Saros will make his sixth straight start.