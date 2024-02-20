Predators at Golden Knights

Projected-Lineup_v2_2568x1444
By NHL.com

PREDATORS (28-25-2) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (32-17-6)

10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSO, SNW, SNO, SNE, SN1, TVAS

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Yakov Trenin -- Colton Sissons -- Cody Glass

Tommy Novak -- Mark Jankowski -- Luke Evangelista

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Kiefer Sherwood

Roman Josi -- Dante Fabbro

Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier

Ryan McDonagh -- Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Egor Afanasyev, Tyson Barrie, Denis Gurianov

Injured: None

Golden Knights projected lineup

Ivan Barbashev -- Nicolas Roy -- Jonathan Marchessault

Chandler Stephenson -- William Karlsson -- Mark Stone

Mason Morelli -- Michael Amadio -- Paul Cotter

Grigori Denisenko -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar

Alec Martinez -- Alex Pietrangelo

Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore

Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud

Adin Hill

Logan Thompson

Scratched: Ben Hutton, Daniil Miromanov

Injured: Tobias Bjornfot (undisclosed), William Carrier (upper body), Pavel Dorofeyev (upper body), Jack Eichel (lower body)

Status report

The Golden Knights held an optional morning skate after a 4-0 win at the San Jose Sharks on Monday. … Theodore is expected to play for the first time since Nov. 22 because of an upper-body injury. … Vegas recalled Denisenko from Henderson of the American Hockey League and reassigned Byron Froese to the AHL. … Saros will make his sixth straight start.

Latest News

NHL Buzz: Theodore to return for Golden Knights against Predators

Projected lineups, starting goalies for today

NHL Fantasy on Ice podcast

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Gritty, Tortorella go 'Old School' with Flyers earmuffs giveaway

Women in Hockey: Kayla McAvoy

NHL Trade Buzz: Devils may be in pursuit of goalie

NHL matchups, odds to watch: February 20

NHL Commissioner Bettman affirms 5-game suspension for Rielly of Maple Leafs

Rasmussen signs 4-year, $12.8 million contract with Red Wings

Wild host 4th annual Hockey Without Limits Day 

NHL On Tap: Rangers host Stars, seek 8th straight win

NHL Morning Skate for February 20

Fantasy hockey top 10 waiver wire pickups

NHL had 1st weather-related postponement 100 years ago

Richter talks Stadium Series, Rangers, NHL career highlights in Q&A with NHL.com

Hurricanes hand Blackhawks 21st straight loss on road

Joseph scores twice in Senators win against Lightning