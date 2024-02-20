Predators at Golden Knights

PREDATORS (28-25-2) at GOLDEN KNIGHTS (32-17-6)
10 p.m. ET; SCRIPPS, BSSO, SNW, SNO, SNE, SN1, TVAS
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist
Yakov Trenin -- Colton Sissons -- Cody Glass
Tommy Novak -- Mark Jankowski -- Luke Evangelista
Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Kiefer Sherwood
Roman Josi -- Dante Fabbro
Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier
Ryan McDonagh -- Luke Schenn
Juuse Saros
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Egor Afanasyev, Tyson Barrie, Denis Gurianov
Injured: None
Golden Knights projected lineup
Ivan Barbashev -- Nicolas Roy -- Jonathan Marchessault
Chandler Stephenson -- William Karlsson -- Mark Stone
Mason Morelli -- Michael Amadio -- Paul Cotter
Grigori Denisenko -- Brett Howden -- Keegan Kolesar
Alec Martinez -- Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb -- Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague -- Zach Whitecloud
Adin Hill
Logan Thompson
Scratched: Ben Hutton, Daniil Miromanov
Injured: Tobias Bjornfot (undisclosed), William Carrier (upper body), Pavel Dorofeyev (upper body), Jack Eichel (lower body)
Status report
The Golden Knights held an optional morning skate after a 4-0 win at the San Jose Sharks on Monday. … Theodore is expected to play for the first time since Nov. 22 because of an upper-body injury. … Vegas recalled Denisenko from Henderson of the American Hockey League and reassigned Byron Froese to the AHL. … Saros will make his sixth straight start.