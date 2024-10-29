Lightning win in OT, spoil Stamkos' return with Predators

Stamkos, who was selected by Tampa Bay with the No. 1 in the 2008 NHL Draft, played his first 16 NHL seasons with the Lightning before signing a four-year, $32 million contract ($8 million average annual value) with the Predators when free agency began ion July 1. He is Tampa Bay's all-time leader in points (1,137), goals (555), games (1,082), power-play goals (214), game-winning goals (85) and overtime goals (13).

Stamkos won the Stanley Cup in back-to-back seasons with the Lightning in 2020 and 2021.

"You see where it all began as an 18-year-old kid right here," Stamkos said. "I grew up from a boy to a man, a Stanley Cup champion, a husband, a father. ... Most of my life has been here. It's definitely emotional, but at the same time, it's a fun place for me to play hockey. You almost feel at ease being here. So, I thought that was cool as well."

Said Lightning coach Jon Cooper: "I just feel very fortunate that I was here for a decade of those years, and I got to see it live in real time and experience the ups and downs. But it does bring back fun memories. It was weird to see him standing on the blue line (during the national anthem) and not in our jersey."

Stamkos was honored with a video tribute in the first period followed by a long standing ovation from the crowd as he took a short lap around the ice.

"For me, obviously, a pretty weird night, pretty emotional," Stamkos said. "But once the tribute happened you kind of settle into the game and then you focus on what you need to do to help your team win. Just came up a little short tonight."

Brayden Point had a goal and an assist, Mitchell Chaffee also scored, and Guentzel had two assists for the Lightning (6-3-0), who have won three of their past four. Andrei Vasilevskiy made 35 saves.

Ryan O'Reilly and Gustav Nyquist scored for the Predators (3-5-1), who had won three in a row. Juuse Saros made 24 saves.