Predators at Blues projected lineups

PREDATORS (26-35-8) at BLUES (36-28-7)
6 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, FDSNMW
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Luke Evangelista
Michael Bunting -- Steven Stamkos -- Jonathan Marchessault
Cole Smith -- Fedor Svechkov -- Kieffer Bellows
Zachary L’Heureux -- Michael McCarron -- Colton Sissons
Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg
Marc Del Gaizo -- Justin Barron
Andreas Englund -- Spencer Stastney
Justus Annunen
Juuse Saros
Scratched: Jordan Oesterle, Jakub Vrana
Injured: Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Adam Wilsby (upper body), Roman Josi (upper body)
Blues projected lineup
Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Zack Bolduc
Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou
Alexandre Texier -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Mathieu Joseph
Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Walker
Cam Fowler -- Nick Leddy
Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter -- Tyler Tucker
Jordan Binnington
Joel Hofer
Scratched: Matthew Kessel, Dalibor Dvorsky
Injured: Colton Parayko (knee), Pavel Buchnevich (illness)
Status report
Neither team will hold a morning skate. ... Annunen could start after Saros made 24 saves in a 5-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. … Binnington will start after Hofer made 26 saves in a 4-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. … Buchnevich, a forward, did not play Saturday and is day to day. … Dvorsky, the No. 10 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, was recalled from Springfield of the American Hockey League after the game Saturday.