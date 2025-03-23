Predators at Blues projected lineups

PREDATORS (26-35-8) at BLUES (36-28-7)

6 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, FDSNMW

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Luke Evangelista

Michael Bunting -- Steven Stamkos -- Jonathan Marchessault

Cole Smith -- Fedor Svechkov -- Kieffer Bellows

Zachary L’Heureux -- Michael McCarron -- Colton Sissons

Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg

Marc Del Gaizo -- Justin Barron

Andreas Englund -- Spencer Stastney

Justus Annunen

Juuse Saros

Scratched: Jordan Oesterle, Jakub Vrana

Injured: Jeremy Lauzon (lower body), Adam Wilsby (upper body), Roman Josi (upper body)

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Zack Bolduc

Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Alexandre Texier -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Mathieu Joseph

Alexey Toropchenko -- Radek Faksa -- Nathan Walker

Cam Fowler -- Nick Leddy

Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk

Ryan Suter -- Tyler Tucker

Jordan Binnington

Joel Hofer

Scratched: Matthew Kessel, Dalibor Dvorsky

Injured: Colton Parayko (knee), Pavel Buchnevich (illness)

Status report

Neither team will hold a morning skate. ... Annunen could start after Saros made 24 saves in a 5-2 win against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. … Binnington will start after Hofer made 26 saves in a 4-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. … Buchnevich, a forward, did not play Saturday and is day to day. … Dvorsky, the No. 10 pick in the 2023 NHL Draft, was recalled from Springfield of the American Hockey League after the game Saturday.