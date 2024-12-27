Predators at Blues projected lineups

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Steven Stamkos -- Jonathan Marchessault

Zachary L'Heureux -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Mark Jankowski -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista

Michael McCarron -- Colton Sissons

Jeremy Lauzon -- Roman Josi

Brady Skjei -- Justin Barron

Adam Wilsby -- Luke Schenn

Nick Blankenburg

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Juuso Parssinen

Injured: Cole Smith (lower body)

Blues projected lineup

Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich

Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou

Brandon Saad -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Zack Bolduc

Alexey Toropchenko -- Mathieu Joseph -- Nathan Walker

Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko

Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk

Ryan Suter -- Tyler Tucker

Joel Hofer

Jordan Binnington

Scratched: Scott Perunovich

Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body), Radek Faksa (lower body), Alexandre Texier (illness)

Status report

The Predators are expected to play with 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the second straight game. ... Smith, a forward, will miss 4-6 weeks. ... McCarron will play after leaving a 5-2 win against the Carolina Hurricanes Monday after taking a puck to the face. … Texier is a game-time decision, according to Blues coach Jim Montgomery. If the forward is out, Saad will play after being a healthy scratch the past two games.