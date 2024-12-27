Predators at Blues projected lineups
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Steven Stamkos -- Jonathan Marchessault
Zachary L'Heureux -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist
Mark Jankowski -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista
Michael McCarron -- Colton Sissons
Jeremy Lauzon -- Roman Josi
Brady Skjei -- Justin Barron
Adam Wilsby -- Luke Schenn
Nick Blankenburg
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Juuso Parssinen
Injured: Cole Smith (lower body)
Blues projected lineup
Jake Neighbours -- Robert Thomas -- Pavel Buchnevich
Dylan Holloway -- Brayden Schenn -- Jordan Kyrou
Brandon Saad -- Oskar Sundqvist -- Zack Bolduc
Alexey Toropchenko -- Mathieu Joseph -- Nathan Walker
Cam Fowler -- Colton Parayko
Philip Broberg -- Justin Faulk
Ryan Suter -- Tyler Tucker
Joel Hofer
Jordan Binnington
Scratched: Scott Perunovich
Injured: Nick Leddy (lower body), Radek Faksa (lower body), Alexandre Texier (illness)
Status report
The Predators are expected to play with 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the second straight game. ... Smith, a forward, will miss 4-6 weeks. ... McCarron will play after leaving a 5-2 win against the Carolina Hurricanes Monday after taking a puck to the face. … Texier is a game-time decision, according to Blues coach Jim Montgomery. If the forward is out, Saad will play after being a healthy scratch the past two games.