Predators at Kraken

By NHL.com
PREDATORS (38-25-4) at KRAKEN (28-25-12)

10 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, BSSO

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist

Anthony Beauvillier -- Colton Sissons -- Jason Zucker

Mark Jankowski -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Kiefer Sherwood

Ryan McDonagh -- Roman Josi

Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier

Tyson Barrie -- Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Kevin Lankinen

Scratched: Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Cody Glass

Injured: Dante Fabbro (upper body), Spencer Stastney (upper body)

Kraken projected lineup

Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle

Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand

Brandon Tanev -- Kailer Yamamoto -- Andre Burakovsky

Tomas Tatar -- Pierre-Edouard Bellemare -- Tye Kartye

Brian Dumoulin -- Adam Larsson

Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen

Ryker Evans -- Justin Schultz

Philipp Grubauer

Joey Daccord

Scratched: None

Injured: Jaden Schwartz (upper body), Vince Dunn (upper body)

Status report

Saros could make his eighth start in nine games. ... Stastney, a defenseman, is week to week; Barrie will take his place on the third pair. ... Grubauer will start after Daccord made 21 saves in a 2-1 loss to the Washington Capitals on Thursday. … Dunn was a full participant during the Kraken morning skate Saturday, but the defenseman will miss his fifth straight game.

