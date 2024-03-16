Predators at Kraken

PREDATORS (38-25-4) at KRAKEN (28-25-12)
10 p.m. ET; ROOT-NW, BSSO
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Gustav Nyquist
Anthony Beauvillier -- Colton Sissons -- Jason Zucker
Mark Jankowski -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista
Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Kiefer Sherwood
Ryan McDonagh -- Roman Josi
Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier
Tyson Barrie -- Luke Schenn
Juuse Saros
Kevin Lankinen
Scratched: Jaret Anderson-Dolan, Cody Glass
Injured: Dante Fabbro (upper body), Spencer Stastney (upper body)
Kraken projected lineup
Jared McCann -- Matty Beniers -- Jordan Eberle
Eeli Tolvanen -- Yanni Gourde -- Oliver Bjorkstrand
Brandon Tanev -- Kailer Yamamoto -- Andre Burakovsky
Tomas Tatar -- Pierre-Edouard Bellemare -- Tye Kartye
Brian Dumoulin -- Adam Larsson
Jamie Oleksiak -- Will Borgen
Ryker Evans -- Justin Schultz
Philipp Grubauer
Joey Daccord
Scratched: None
Injured: Jaden Schwartz (upper body), Vince Dunn (upper body)
Status report
Saros could make his eighth start in nine games. ... Stastney, a defenseman, is week to week; Barrie will take his place on the third pair. ... Grubauer will start after Daccord made 21 saves in a 2-1 loss to the Washington Capitals on Thursday. … Dunn was a full participant during the Kraken morning skate Saturday, but the defenseman will miss his fifth straight game.