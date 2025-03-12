Forsberg has 2 points, Predators recover against Sharks for 4th win in row

Kieffer Bellows scored the go-ahead goal early in the third period, and Steven Stamkos also scored for the Predators (25-32-7), who have won four straight and five of seven. Juuse Saros made 24 saves.

Patrick Giles scored his first NHL goal, and Collin Graf also scored for the Sharks (17-40-9), who have lost three in a row. Alexandar Georgiev made 16 saves.

Forsberg gave Nashville a 1-0 lead with a power-play goal at 8:11 of the second period. After curling around the bottom of the right face-off dot, Forsberg scored on a wrist shot over Georgiev's glove.

Stamkos extended it to 2-0 after also scoring on the power play at 15:17. Brady Skjei found a loose puck in the high slot and passed it to the left circle for Stamkos, who beat Georgiev five-hole with a snap shot.

Giles cut it to 2-1 at 3:42 of the third period with his first NHL goal. Carl Grundstrom fed a pass from behind the net to the top of the crease that Giles one-timed through Saros' five-hole.

Graf tied it 2-2 after scoring 14 seconds later at 3:56. Will Smith slid a pass from the slot to his left for Graf, who beat Saros blocker side.

Bellows put the Predators back in front 3-2 at 6:32. Forsberg took the puck from Georgiev and fed it in front to Bellows, who outwaited Georgeiv and slid the puck past his right leg. It was his first NHL goal since March 25, 2023, for the Philadelphia Flyers.