Ullmark makes 37 saves, Senators defeat Predators

“I think that we played a really solid 60 minutes,” Ullmark said. “Had some really big blocks at crucial moments, which also shows how much we wanted it today, because it takes a lot of [guts] to do it. I really appreciate that whenever they do it, because sometimes there [were] a lot of bodies in front, a lot of big bodies.”

Ullmark is 3-0-1 with a 1.96 goals-against average and .939 save percentage in his past four starts.

“I'm happy with what we're achieving at the moment, as a team,” Ullmark said. “And we win as a team, we lose as a team, and that's something that's the most important part in this locker room at the moment, that it's not a one-man show. It's all about us. It's all about ‘we,’ and it's all about the team.”

Jacob Bernard-Docker, Claude Giroux and Nick Cousins scored, and Tim Stutzle had two assists for the Senators (12-12-2), who are 4-1-1 in their past six games.

“The record speaks for itself a little bit,” Ottawa coach Travis Green said. “We’ve played some good hockey as of late. We’re still grinding. We’re finding our game again.”

Fedor Svechkov scored, and Juuse Saros made 27 saves for the Predators (7-15-6), who are 0-4-3 in their past seven. Nashville has been outscored 23-11 during that span.

“Our goaltending has been incredible all year,” Predators coach Andrew Brunette said. “They’re feeling it like everyone else is feeling it. It’s a pretty heavy cloud here. We’ve got to try and break free.”