ELMONT, N.Y. -- Ilya Sorokin was credited with the 20th goalie goal in NHL history, and the New York Islanders defeated the Nashville Predators 7-4 at UBS Arena on Saturday.
Sorokin credited with goal for Islanders in win against Predators
Nelson has 3 points; Nashville trades Nyquist to Wild
Sorokin became the 17th NHL goalie to be given a goal when Predators forward Steven Stamkos shot the puck into his own empty net at 19:48 of the third period. Since Sorokin was the last member of the Islanders to touch the puck before Stamkos shot it, he was credited with the goal. He also made 24 saves for New York (27-25-7), which has won its past two games after losing four in a row.
"If I shot this goal, I think it would have been a different emotion," Sorokin said. "It's just luck. It was a good save before. I remember that I touched the puck, but I'm not sure if I was last one."
Brock Nelson had two goals and an assist, and the Islanders also got goals from Jean-Gabriel Pageau, Kyle Palmieri, Bo Horvat and Casey Cizikas.
"We had a really good first period. I think we had 19 shots," coach Patrick Roy said. "It was probably the best first period of the season. It was nice to see us coming that way, and we were ready. We gave them a chance to come back in the second. We scored a nice goal at the end of the period to make it a 5-2 game."
Colton Sissons had a goal and two assists, Cole Smith scored twice, Marc Del Gaizo scored his first NHL goal and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville (21-31-7), which has lost three of four.
The Predators traded Gustav Nyquist to the Minnesota Wild for a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft after holding the 35-year-old forward out of the game for trade-related reasons.
"We just didn't start on time," Predators coach Andrew Brunette said. "[We allowed] way too much in the third period, and you can't come back 3-0 in this league. We dug in, played better in the second and the third. And we had a handful of guys that played really well, and the rest of the guys were passengers. It's hard to win when it goes like that."
Pageau gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 2:37 of the first. Adam Boqvist sent the puck around the boards, Cizikas corralled it and from behind the net found a cutting Pageau, who beat Saros over the glove.
Palmieri's power-play goal at 12:27 extended the lead to 2-0. He deflected Boqvist's point shot and buried the loose puck past Saros' glove.
Horvat made it 3-0 at 19:31, but Sissons cut it to 3-1 at 1:03 of the second period, beating Sorokin over the glove with a one-handed backhand shot from the low slot.
Nelson responded short-handed at 2:38 for a 4-1 Islanders lead.
Del Gaizo, a 25-year-old defenseman recalled from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Thursday, scored at 4:58 to make it 4-2.
"It's been a long time coming," he said. "I feel like I just haven't been rewarded for some of my chances when I've been up here, so it definitely feels good."
Nelson scored again at 16:21 to make it 5-2 after Simon Holmstrom fed him on a 2-on-1 rush. Nelson shot against the grain to beat a sliding Saros over the blocker from inside the right circle. The Predators challenged for goaltender interference, but the call was upheld by video review.
Cizikas' goal at 5:21 of the third put New York ahead 6-2.
Nashville scored at 5:51 when Smith deflected Del Gaizo's point shot over Sorokin's glove to make it 6-3, and his second goal at 18:56 had the Predators within 6-4 before Sorokin was credited with his first NHL goal for the 7-4 final.
"It was part of my bucket list, to score a goal in my career," Roy said. I'm sure he's pretty happy about it. Doesn't matter how it goes in."
NOTES: Predators defenseman and captain Roman Josi was placed on injured reserve with an upper-body injury. He is week to week. … Jake Lucchini, a forward, and Spencer Stastney, a defenseman, were recalled from Milwaukee. … Sorokin is the second Islanders goalie with a goal; Hockey Hall of Famer Billy Smith was credited with the first goalie goal in NHL history against the Colorado Rockies on Nov. 28, 1979.