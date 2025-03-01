Sorokin credited with goal for Islanders in win against Predators

Colton Sissons had a goal and two assists, Cole Smith scored twice, Marc Del Gaizo scored his first NHL goal and Juuse Saros made 30 saves for Nashville (21-31-7), which has lost three of four.

The Predators traded Gustav Nyquist to the Minnesota Wild for a second-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft after holding the 35-year-old forward out of the game for trade-related reasons.

"We just didn't start on time," Predators coach Andrew Brunette said. "[We allowed] way too much in the third period, and you can't come back 3-0 in this league. We dug in, played better in the second and the third. And we had a handful of guys that played really well, and the rest of the guys were passengers. It's hard to win when it goes like that."

Pageau gave the Islanders a 1-0 lead at 2:37 of the first. Adam Boqvist sent the puck around the boards, Cizikas corralled it and from behind the net found a cutting Pageau, who beat Saros over the glove.