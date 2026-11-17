PREDATORS (11-5-5) AT WILD (15-3-4)

8 p.m. ET; Wild+, MINNHL, SCRIPPS, KSTC

Predators projected lineup

Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Mavrik Bourque

Filip Forsberg -- Shane Wright -- Nils Hoglander

Vitali Pinchuk -- Alexander Kerfoot -- Jonathan Marchessault

Ross Colton -- Jack Drury -- Adam Edstrom

Roman Josi -- Adam Wilsby

Brady Skjei -- Nick Perbix

Nicolas Hauge -- Jayden Struble

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Deamon Hunt, Ilya Lyubushkin, Reid Schaefer

Injured: William Trudeau (upper body)

Wild projected lineup

Kirill Kaprizov -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy

Maxim Shabanov -- Danila Yurov -- Yakov Trenin

Blake Coleman -- Michael McCarron -- Bobby Brink

Marcus Foligno -- Ryan Hartman -- Nick Foligno

Quinn Hughes -- Jared Spurgeon

Jonas Brodin -- Brock Faber

Matt Kiersted -- Zach Bogosian

Jesper Wallstedt

Calvin Pickard

Scratched: David Spacek, Nico Sturm

Injured: Filip Gustavsson (lower body), Olli Maatta (upper body)

Status report

Marchessault returns after missing the past seven games with a lower-body injury. … Hauge plays after being scratched the past eight games. … Saros could start in net, but Predators coach Andrew Brunette said that was a game-time decision. … The Wild held an optional morning skate. … The Wild placed Maatta, a defenseman, on injured reserve Monday. He had 12:01 of ice time in Saturday’s 6-2 win at the Boston Bruins.