PREDATORS (11-5-5) AT WILD (15-3-4)
8 p.m. ET; Wild+, MINNHL, SCRIPPS, KSTC
Predators projected lineup
Steven Stamkos -- Ryan O'Reilly -- Mavrik Bourque
Filip Forsberg -- Shane Wright -- Nils Hoglander
Vitali Pinchuk -- Alexander Kerfoot -- Jonathan Marchessault
Ross Colton -- Jack Drury -- Adam Edstrom
Roman Josi -- Adam Wilsby
Brady Skjei -- Nick Perbix
Nicolas Hauge -- Jayden Struble
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Deamon Hunt, Ilya Lyubushkin, Reid Schaefer
Injured: William Trudeau (upper body)
Wild projected lineup
Kirill Kaprizov -- Joel Eriksson Ek -- Matt Boldy
Maxim Shabanov -- Danila Yurov -- Yakov Trenin
Blake Coleman -- Michael McCarron -- Bobby Brink
Marcus Foligno -- Ryan Hartman -- Nick Foligno
Quinn Hughes -- Jared Spurgeon
Jonas Brodin -- Brock Faber
Matt Kiersted -- Zach Bogosian
Jesper Wallstedt
Calvin Pickard
Scratched: David Spacek, Nico Sturm
Injured: Filip Gustavsson (lower body), Olli Maatta (upper body)
Status report
Marchessault returns after missing the past seven games with a lower-body injury. … Hauge plays after being scratched the past eight games. … Saros could start in net, but Predators coach Andrew Brunette said that was a game-time decision. … The Wild held an optional morning skate. … The Wild placed Maatta, a defenseman, on injured reserve Monday. He had 12:01 of ice time in Saturday’s 6-2 win at the Boston Bruins.