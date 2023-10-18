Schenn out 4-6 weeks with lower-body injury for Predators

Luke Schenn will be out 4-6 weeks for the Nashville Predators with a lower-body injury.

The 33-year-old defenseman hasn’t played since Nashville’s 5-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning in its season opener Oct. 10, missing three straight games. He led the Predators with four hits and blocked one shot in 15:11 of ice time against the Lightning.

Schenn signed a three-year, $8.25 million contract (average annual value of $2.75 million) with the Predators on July 1. He had 22 points (four goals, 18 assists) in 70 regular-season games for the Toronto Maple Leafs and Vancouver Canucks last season, including one goal in 15 regular-season games after he was acquired by the Maple Leafs in a trade with the Canucks on Feb. 28. He also had one assist in 11 Stanley Cup Playoff games to help Toronto reach the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2004.

Selected by the Maple Leafs with the No. 5 pick in the 2008 NHL Draft, Schenn has 191 points (42 goals, 149 assists) in 934 regular-season games for the Predators, Maple Leafs, Canucks, Lightning, Anaheim Ducks, Arizona Coyotes, Philadelphia Flyers, and Los Angeles Kings. He has seven points (three goals, four assists) in 42 playoff games and won the Stanley Cup with Tampa Bay in 2020 and 2021.