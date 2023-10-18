Latest News

2023 NHL Draft 1st round pick signings tracker

NHL Buzz: Norris to make season debut for Senators

Brady Tkachuk shares how tough brother was in Final

NHL Fantasy Hockey Top 200 Player Rankings

NHL On Tap: DeBrincat feeling at home with Red Wings

Karlsson scores late, Golden Knights defeat Stars in shootout

Avalanche tie NHL record with road win against Kraken

Hurricanes score 4 in 3rd to rally past Sharks

Andersen leaves Hurricanes game after taking shot off mask

Dach to miss remainder of season for Canadiens

Fleury gets long ovation from Canadiens fans, pie to face from teammate

Oilers ease past Predators for 1st win

Dubois scores 1st goal for Kings in win against Jets

Daily fantasy hockey picks, projections

Cozens, Sabres defeat Lightning in OT for 1st victory

nhl fantasy hockey top 100 forward rankings pools

Seider eager to face Crosby, Penguins with Red Wings

Mailbag: ESPN's 'Frozen Frenzy,' Bedard media attention

Schenn out 4-6 weeks with lower-body injury for Predators

Defenseman has played 1 game after signing three-year contract July 1

© Mark LoMoglio/NHLI via Getty Images

By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

Luke Schenn will be out 4-6 weeks for the Nashville Predators with a lower-body injury.

The 33-year-old defenseman hasn’t played since Nashville’s 5-3 loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning in its season opener Oct. 10, missing three straight games. He led the Predators with four hits and blocked one shot in 15:11 of ice time against the Lightning.

Schenn signed a three-year, $8.25 million contract (average annual value of $2.75 million) with the Predators on July 1. He had 22 points (four goals, 18 assists) in 70 regular-season games for the Toronto Maple Leafs and Vancouver Canucks last season, including one goal in 15 regular-season games after he was acquired by the Maple Leafs in a trade with the Canucks on Feb. 28. He also had one assist in 11 Stanley Cup Playoff games to help Toronto reach the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2004.

Selected by the Maple Leafs with the No. 5 pick in the 2008 NHL Draft, Schenn has 191 points (42 goals, 149 assists) in 934 regular-season games for the Predators, Maple Leafs, Canucks, Lightning, Anaheim Ducks, Arizona Coyotes, Philadelphia Flyers, and Los Angeles Kings. He has seven points (three goals, four assists) in 42 playoff games and won the Stanley Cup with Tampa Bay in 2020 and 2021.