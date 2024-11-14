Predators at Oilers projected lineups

lineups-FY25-2568x1444
By NHL.com
@NHLdotcom

PREDATORS (5-9-2) at OILERS (8-7-1)

9 p.m. ET; SNW, FDSNSO

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Steven Stamkos

Jonathan Marchesssault -- Colton Sissons -- Gustav Nyquist

Luke Evangelista -- Jusso Parssinen -- Philip Tomasino

Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Zachary L’Heureux

Brady Skjei -- Roman Josi

Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier

Marc Del Gaizo -- Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Scott Wedgewood

Scratched: Mark Jankowski, Adam Wilsby

Injured: Tommy Novak (upper body)

Oilers projected lineup

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman

Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Jeff Skinner

Mattias Janmark -- Adam Henrique -- Connor Brown

Derek Ryan -- Corey Perry

Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard

Darnell Nurse -- Troy Stecher

Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson

Travis Dermott

Calvin Pickard

Stuart Skinner

Scratched: None

Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (undisclosed)

Status report

The Predators did not hold a morning skate Thursday. ... Wilsby, a defenseman, was recalled from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. ... The Oilers held an optional morning skate Thursday. ... Arvidsson will not play after the forward missed practice Wednesday for what coach Kris Knoblauch called "maintenance;" Knoblauch said he expects Arvidsson to return at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. ... In Arvidsson's absence, Edmonton will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen.

