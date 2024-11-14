Predators at Oilers projected lineups

PREDATORS (5-9-2) at OILERS (8-7-1)
9 p.m. ET; SNW, FDSNSO
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Steven Stamkos
Jonathan Marchesssault -- Colton Sissons -- Gustav Nyquist
Luke Evangelista -- Jusso Parssinen -- Philip Tomasino
Cole Smith -- Michael McCarron -- Zachary L’Heureux
Brady Skjei -- Roman Josi
Jeremy Lauzon -- Alexandre Carrier
Marc Del Gaizo -- Luke Schenn
Juuse Saros
Scott Wedgewood
Scratched: Mark Jankowski, Adam Wilsby
Injured: Tommy Novak (upper body)
Oilers projected lineup
Ryan Nugent-Hopkins -- Connor McDavid -- Zach Hyman
Vasily Podkolzin -- Leon Draisaitl -- Jeff Skinner
Mattias Janmark -- Adam Henrique -- Connor Brown
Derek Ryan -- Corey Perry
Mattias Ekholm -- Evan Bouchard
Darnell Nurse -- Troy Stecher
Brett Kulak -- Ty Emberson
Travis Dermott
Calvin Pickard
Stuart Skinner
Scratched: None
Injured: Viktor Arvidsson (undisclosed)
Status report
The Predators did not hold a morning skate Thursday. ... Wilsby, a defenseman, was recalled from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Wednesday. ... The Oilers held an optional morning skate Thursday. ... Arvidsson will not play after the forward missed practice Wednesday for what coach Kris Knoblauch called "maintenance;" Knoblauch said he expects Arvidsson to return at the Toronto Maple Leafs on Saturday. ... In Arvidsson's absence, Edmonton will dress 11 forwards and seven defensemen.