Predators score 5 in 3rd, defeat Red Wings to end 3-game skid

Nick Blankenburg, Roman Josi, Ryan O'Reilly, Erik Haula and Steven Stamkos scored in the final period for Nashville (7-12-4), which had lost three straight and eight of nine. O’Reilly had three points, and Justus Annunen made 24 saves.

Alex DeBrincat, James van Riemsdyk and Ben Chiarot scored for Detroit (13-10-1), which has lost three of four. Cam Talbot made 21 saves.

After neither team scored at even strength in the first two periods, there were three such goals in 59 seconds early in the third.

Blankenberg made it 2-2 at 2:05. He took a pass from O’Reilly, split the Red Wings defense and put a backhand over Talbot’s shoulder for his third goal.

Josi then gave the Predators a 3-2 lead at 2:20, scoring his second goal of the season.

Detroit only needed 44 seconds to make it 3-3. Chiarot’s point shot through traffic snuck past Annunen’s glove at 3:04.

Nashville made it 4-3 at 14:14. Talbot stopped shots from Stamkos and Luke Evangelista, but O’Reilly put in the second rebound.

Haula gave the Predators a 5-3 lead at 14:42, beating Talbot after being left alone in front of the net.

Stamkos scored his 25th career goal against the Red Wings into the empty net at 18:43. He is tied with Alex Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals for the most goals against Detroit among active players.

Nashville went ahead 1-0 with a power-play goal at 15:48 of the period. Michael Bunting scored his 100th NHL goal, tipping Blankenburg’s shot past Talbot.

The Red Wings made the score 1-1 at 5:30 of the second period on DeBrincat’s power-play goal. The goal was DeBrincat’s eighth in eight games.

Detroit took a 2-1 lead with their second power-play goal of the period at 16:34. Van Riemsdyk took a pass from Kane and, after Annunen made the initial save, he flipped the rebound into the top of the net.

Josi scored on the 14th anniversary of his NHL debut, which also came in Detroit.

Patrick Kane had an assist -- his 1,356th NHL point (495 goals, 861 assists). He needs 19 points to pass Mike Modano (1,374) for the most by a United States-born player in League history.