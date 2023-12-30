DETROIT -- Lucas Raymond scored at 2:13 of overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 5-4 win against the Nashville Predators at Little Caesars Arena on Friday.
Raymond scores in OT, Red Wings top Predators
Walman gets 2 goals, assist for Detroit; Forsberg, Nyquist each has 3 points for Nashville
Raymond took a drop pass from Alex DeBrincat and shot over the blocker of Juuse Saros from the slot.
“In overtime, it’s about creating space and playing with the puck as much as possible,” Raymond said. “I think that’s probably the biggest key -- keeping the puck until you get an opportunity.”
Jake Walman had two goals and an assist for Detroit (17-15-4), which had lost nine of 11. DeBrincat had a goal and two assists, and Alex Lyon made 33 saves.
“We needed this one for sure,” Red Wings coach Derek Lalonde said. “I love the fact that we found a way to get two points when we were trailing going into the third period. That isn’t happening much in our League.”
Gustav Nyquist and Filip Forsberg each had two goals and an assist for Nashville (19-16-1), which has lost three straight and four of five. Saros made 18 saves.
“It’s a positive that we aren’t going home empty-handed, but that’s a very winnable game for us,” Forsberg said. “We’ve just got to find a way to close that one out in the third.”
Dylan Larkin gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead with an unassisted short-handed goal at 4:02 of the first.
Forsberg shot over the glove of Lyon off a pass by Nyquist from behind the net to tie it 1-1 at 10:43.
Walman put Detroit ahead 2-1 with a wrist shot from the left circle off a spinning pass by Michael Rasmussen at 19:38.
Nyquist tied it 2-2 at 11:40 of the second on a short-handed breakaway.
Forsberg gave Nashville a 3-2 lead at 13:49 off a pass by Tommy Novak, who forced a turnover behind the net.
“I thought we put together some nice, responsible hockey for the first 32 minutes of the game,” Lalonde said. “Then, we gave them two freebies in the last eight minutes. We still have some steps to take.”
DeBrincat made it 3-3 at 9:29 of the third on a one-timer off a cross-ice pass by Rasmussen.
DeBrincat made a cross-ice pass to Walman, who shot over the glove of Saros from the bottom of the left circle to make it 4-3 at 11:13.
Nyquist tapped in a rebound to tie it 4-4 at 12:23. His line, with Forsberg and Ryan O’Reilly, scored all four Nashville goals in the game.
“That’s been our story all year,” Predators coach Andrew Brunette said. “We need some help from the other lines, and we aren’t getting it right now.”
Lalonde, facing the same problem, shuffled his forwards, moving Larkin to the second line with Raymond and David Perron and putting J.T. Compher between DeBrincat and Patrick Kane -- a group that was on the ice for Detroit’s third and fourth goals.
“[Larkin], DeBrincat and Kane were obviously playing at a very high level, but we weren’t getting much throughout the lineup,” Lalonde said. “I just wanted to balance out our lines a little.”
NOTES: Forsberg had his 38th multigoal game in the NHL, tying Mika Zibanejad of the New York Rangers for the most among active Sweden-born players. … Nyquist has 11 points (three goals, eight assists) in 11 games against the Red Wings, his former team. … Kane became the third Red Wings player in the past 20 years to have multiple points in three consecutive home games at age 35 or older, following Pavel Datsyuk (four games in 2014-15) and Tomas Holmstrom (five games in 2009-10). … Raymond scored his ninth game-winning goal and tied Ted Lindsay for the third-most by a Red Wings player before age 22, behind Larkin and Steve Yzerman (10). ... DeBrincat got his second career Gordie Howe Hat Trick (goal, assist, fighting major). … Lyon played for the first time since sustaining an upper-body injury against the Philadelphia Flyers on Dec. 16.