Raymond scores in OT, Red Wings top Predators

Gustav Nyquist and Filip Forsberg each had two goals and an assist for Nashville (19-16-1), which has lost three straight and four of five. Saros made 18 saves.

“It’s a positive that we aren’t going home empty-handed, but that’s a very winnable game for us,” Forsberg said. “We’ve just got to find a way to close that one out in the third.”

Dylan Larkin gave the Red Wings a 1-0 lead with an unassisted short-handed goal at 4:02 of the first.

Forsberg shot over the glove of Lyon off a pass by Nyquist from behind the net to tie it 1-1 at 10:43.

Walman put Detroit ahead 2-1 with a wrist shot from the left circle off a spinning pass by Michael Rasmussen at 19:38.

Nyquist tied it 2-2 at 11:40 of the second on a short-handed breakaway.

Forsberg gave Nashville a 3-2 lead at 13:49 off a pass by Tommy Novak, who forced a turnover behind the net.

“I thought we put together some nice, responsible hockey for the first 32 minutes of the game,” Lalonde said. “Then, we gave them two freebies in the last eight minutes. We still have some steps to take.”

DeBrincat made it 3-3 at 9:29 of the third on a one-timer off a cross-ice pass by Rasmussen.