Forsberg scores twice in 3rd, Predators hold off Stars

Robertson cut the lead to 4-3 at 10:21 on a shot from the bottom of the right circle.

“We’re never worried about scoring goals in here. It’s about how we’re defending, just don’t want to give up four,” Stars forward Tyler Seguin said. “I think when you’re talking about defense, you’re usually talking about more mental [fatigue] than physical. I think being tired is an excuse. We’re professional athletes here. It’s about that mindset of stopping up pucks and trusting each other, where your job is and where your rotations are. Like I said, we don’t want to be giving up four. None of that is [Wedgewood’s] fault, he’s been phenomenal for us. It’s on our group collectively.”

Nyquist gave Nashville a 1-0 lead at 11:26 of the first period on a shot from the slot after a turnover by Dallas forward Joe Pavelski in the defensive zone.

Luke Evangelista pushed it to 2-0 at 7:22 of the second period, beating Wedgewood short side with a wrist shot from the left circle on a 2-on-1 rush.

“I thought it was a hard hockey game. It had some momentum swings and we hung in there,” Nashville coach Andrew Brunette said. “I think for our group it was a good growing moment for us after going through some games where we lost momentum. We’re up 2-0 and we’re able to find our game a bit that we lost, so for me that’s a positive.”

Seguin cut the lead to 2-1 at 9:29 when Matt Duchene found him from behind the net for a snap shot in the slot.

Jamie Benn tied it 2-2 on the power play with 46 seconds left in the second period on a redirection in front of the net at 19:14.

“On the first power play we only had a minute left, so we couldn’t really get anything going. We couldn’t break in,” Robertson said. “We just won the draw on the second one and Thomas [Harley] got one through as a lot of defensive players do, and we got a tip on it.”

NOTES: Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter played his 1,400th NHL game, becoming just the fifth American skater to reach that mark. … Benn scored his 102nd NHL power-play goal, becoming one of four players in Stars/North Stars history with at least 100. Only Dino Ciccarelli (130), Brian Bellows (134) and Mike Modano (156) have more. … Forsberg reached the 20-goal mark for the eighth time in his NHL career, becoming the 11th Swedish-born player to reach the mark in at least eight seasons.