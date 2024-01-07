Forsberg scores twice in 3rd, Predators hold off Stars

Nyquist has goal, assist to extend point streak to 8 for Nashville; Dallas drops 3rd in row

Recap: Predators @ Stars 1.6.24

By Taylor Baird
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

DALLAS -- Filip Forsberg scored twice in the third period, and the Nashville Predators defeated the Dallas Stars 4-3 at American Airlines Center on Saturday.

“We’ve been sitting back a little too much in previous times this season going into the third on the road,” Forsberg said. “We took the pedal to the metal and just kind of went at them, and it worked out.” 

Gustav Nyquist extended his point streak to eight games (six goals, six assists) with a goal and an assist, and Ryan O'Reilly had two assists for the Predators (22-17-1), who have won three of four. Kevin Lankinen made 26 saves.

“I just felt good. I felt present,” Lankinen said. “I felt like I was able to enjoy the game and find pucks through traffic. It was a fun game.”

NSH@DAL: Forsberg scores his 20th goal of the season

Jason Robertson had a goal and an assist, and Thomas Harley had two assists for the Stars (22-11-5), who have lost three straight games. Scott Wedgewood made 18 saves.

“We gave up 22 shots. I don’t think we made that many mistakes, that was a fairly clean game,” Dallas coach Pete DeBoer said. “That was one of those games where the mistakes we made ended up in the net. You’re not going to play mistake-free. That’s just the way hockey goes.”

Forsberg gave Nashville a 3-2 lead at 2:42 of the third period when he stickhandled around a sprawling Wedgewood and put the puck in on the backhand, then scored his second of the game to make it 4-2 at 7:30 on a wraparound.

“That’s what Phil does. Two goals in the third when we need it the most, and he steps up,” Nyquist said. “Two great goals. Overall, just a great effort. I think we stuck with it in the third team-wise. I really liked our third and that’s how you win in this league against a good team, and I thought we did a great job.”

NSH@DAL: Forsberg scores his second goal of the game

Robertson cut the lead to 4-3 at 10:21 on a shot from the bottom of the right circle.

“We’re never worried about scoring goals in here. It’s about how we’re defending, just don’t want to give up four,” Stars forward Tyler Seguin said. “I think when you’re talking about defense, you’re usually talking about more mental [fatigue] than physical. I think being tired is an excuse. We’re professional athletes here. It’s about that mindset of stopping up pucks and trusting each other, where your job is and where your rotations are. Like I said, we don’t want to be giving up four. None of that is [Wedgewood’s] fault, he’s been phenomenal for us. It’s on our group collectively.”

Nyquist gave Nashville a 1-0 lead at 11:26 of the first period on a shot from the slot after a turnover by Dallas forward Joe Pavelski in the defensive zone.

Luke Evangelista pushed it to 2-0 at 7:22 of the second period, beating Wedgewood short side with a wrist shot from the left circle on a 2-on-1 rush.

“I thought it was a hard hockey game. It had some momentum swings and we hung in there,” Nashville coach Andrew Brunette said. “I think for our group it was a good growing moment for us after going through some games where we lost momentum. We’re up 2-0 and we’re able to find our game a bit that we lost, so for me that’s a positive.”

Seguin cut the lead to 2-1 at 9:29 when Matt Duchene found him from behind the net for a snap shot in the slot.

Jamie Benn tied it 2-2 on the power play with 46 seconds left in the second period on a redirection in front of the net at 19:14.

“On the first power play we only had a minute left, so we couldn’t really get anything going. We couldn’t break in,” Robertson said. “We just won the draw on the second one and Thomas [Harley] got one through as a lot of defensive players do, and we got a tip on it.”

NOTES: Dallas defenseman Ryan Suter played his 1,400th NHL game, becoming just the fifth American skater to reach that mark. … Benn scored his 102nd NHL power-play goal, becoming one of four players in Stars/North Stars history with at least 100. Only Dino Ciccarelli (130), Brian Bellows (134) and Mike Modano (156) have more. … Forsberg reached the 20-goal mark for the eighth time in his NHL career, becoming the 11th Swedish-born player to reach the mark in at least eight seasons.

Latest News

St. Louis Blues Carolina Hurricanes game recap January 6

Binnington makes 29 saves, Blues defeat Hurricanes in shootout
Vancouver Canucks New Jersey Devils game recap January 6

Pettersson, Miller help Canucks score 6, hold off Devils
New York Rangers Montreal Canadiens game recap January 6

Canadiens defeat Rangers in shootout after blowing 3-goal lead
Minnesota Wild Columbus Blue Jackets game recap January 6

Fleury ties for 2nd on NHL wins list, Wild top Blue Jackets in OT
Tampa Bay Lightning Boston Bruins game recap January 6

Bruins score 7 in win against Lightning
Buffalo Sabres Pittsburgh Penguins game recap January 6

Luukkonen makes 40 saves, Sabres defeat Penguins
Toronto Maple Leafs San Jose Sharks game recap January 6

Maple Leafs hand Sharks 11th straight loss
Florida Panthers Colorado Avalanche game recap January 6

Reinhart's hat trick sparks Panthers past Avalanche for 7th straight victory
NHL Buzz news and notes January 6

NHL Buzz: Hughes out for Devils with upper-body injury
Calgary Flames Philadelphia Flyers game recap January 6

Frost lifts Flyers past Flames one game after being healthy scratch
Los Angeles Kings Pheonix Copley injury status update

Copley out for season for Kings following ACL surgery
Chicago Blackhawks Connor Bedard injury status update

Bedard placed on injured reserve by Blackhawks with fractured jaw
Oliver Bjorkstrand cancels Airbnb after All Star selection

Bjorkstrand cancels San Diego Airbnb reservation after All-Star game selection
NHL betting odds for January 6 2024

NHL matchups, odds to watch: January 6
Dallas Stars host fan from Make A Wish Foundation

Stars spend day with young fan from Make-A-Wish Foundation
2023-24 NHL trades

2023-24 NHL Trade Tracker
Vancouver Canucks New Jersey Devils game preview January 6

Canucks at Devils
Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings

Fantasy hockey top 200 player rankings