Predators at Stars projected lineups
Predators projected lineup
Filip Forsberg -- Steven Stamkos -- Gustav Nyquist
Zachary L’Heureux -- Fedor Svechkov -- Jonathan Marchessault
Mark Jankowski -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista
Jeremy Lauzon -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Colton Sissons
Adam Wilsby -- Kevin Gravel
Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg
Marc Del Gaizo -- Luke Schenn
Juuse Saros
Justus Annunen
Scratched: Michael McCarron, Juuso Parssinen, Cole Smith
Injured: Alexandre Carrier (upper body), Roman Josi (lower body)
Stars projected lineup
Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Wyatt Johnston
Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Logan Stankoven
Jamie Benn -- Sam Steel -- Evgenii Dadonov
Oskar Back -- Mavrik Bourque -- Colin Blackwell
Miro Heiskanen -- Ilya Lyubushkin
Nils Lundkvist -- Esa Lindell
Thomas Harley -- Lian Bichsel
Jake Oettinger
Casey DeSmith
Scratched: Brendan Smith
Injured: Mathew Dumba (upper body), Tyler Seguin (hip)
Status report
Nashville recalled Gravel from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Thursday. … O’Reilly and Lauzon will return to the lineup for the first time since being injured on Dec. 4 and Nov. 25 respectively. … Josi, a defenseman, is day to day after he was injured on Tuesday. ... Dallas held an optional morning skate. … Dumba, a defenseman, was injured on Dec. 8 and is undergoing additional testing to understand the extent of the injury, per Dallas coach Pete DeBoer. … Bichsel, selected No. 18 by the Stars in the 2022 NHL Draft, was recalled from Texas of the American Hockey League on Thursday and will make his NHL debut.