Predators at Stars projected lineups

PREDATORS (7-16-6) at STARS (17-10-0)

8 p.m. ET; FDSNSO, Victory+

Predators projected lineup

Filip Forsberg -- Steven Stamkos -- Gustav Nyquist

Zachary L’Heureux -- Fedor Svechkov -- Jonathan Marchessault

Mark Jankowski -- Tommy Novak -- Luke Evangelista

Jeremy Lauzon -- Ryan O’Reilly -- Colton Sissons

Adam Wilsby -- Kevin Gravel

Brady Skjei -- Nick Blankenburg

Marc Del Gaizo -- Luke Schenn

Juuse Saros

Justus Annunen

Scratched: Michael McCarron, Juuso Parssinen, Cole Smith

Injured: Alexandre Carrier (upper body), Roman Josi (lower body)

Stars projected lineup

Jason Robertson -- Roope Hintz -- Wyatt Johnston

Mason Marchment -- Matt Duchene -- Logan Stankoven

Jamie Benn -- Sam Steel -- Evgenii Dadonov

Oskar Back -- Mavrik Bourque -- Colin Blackwell

Miro Heiskanen -- Ilya Lyubushkin

Nils Lundkvist -- Esa Lindell

Thomas Harley -- Lian Bichsel

Jake Oettinger

Casey DeSmith

Scratched: Brendan Smith

Injured: Mathew Dumba (upper body), Tyler Seguin (hip)

Status report

Nashville recalled Gravel from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Thursday. … O’Reilly and Lauzon will return to the lineup for the first time since being injured on Dec. 4 and Nov. 25 respectively. … Josi, a defenseman, is day to day after he was injured on Tuesday. ... Dallas held an optional morning skate. … Dumba, a defenseman, was injured on Dec. 8 and is undergoing additional testing to understand the extent of the injury, per Dallas coach Pete DeBoer. … Bichsel, selected No. 18 by the Stars in the 2022 NHL Draft, was recalled from Texas of the American Hockey League on Thursday and will make his NHL debut.

