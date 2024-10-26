Skjei's 3rd-period game-winner caps Predators comeback against Blackhawks

CHICAGO – Brady Skjei's power-play goal at 13:07 of the third period lifted the Nashville Predators to a come-from-behind 3-2 victory against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Friday.
Skjei's wrist shot from the top of the left face-off circle broke a 2-2 tie and helped the Predators to their second straight win after beginning the season with a five-game losing streak.
“To see us come back in a game like this and get two points is massive,” Skjei said. “Just try to keep that momentum going here after a couple good wins.”
Juuse Saros made 27 saves for the Predators (2-5-0). Alexandre Carrier had two assists, and Gustav Nyquist scored short-handed for the 200th goal of his NHL career.
“We’re obviously not content with where we’re at, but to come on the road and win a game and come back, we haven’t come back yet this year,” said Predators coach Andrew Brunette. “We lost some games that maybe we pushed and didn’t get the comeback. We got it tonight, so it’s got to feel good.”
Petr Mrazek made 31 saves for the Blackhawks (2-5-1), who have lost three in a row.
"I liked our first period a lot,” said defenseman Alex Vlasic. “We played hard and then half the second period was good, as well. It was just tough. You can’t really sleep on a team like that. They’ve obviously been struggling, but they’re deep, they’ve got a lot of offense and ability. It’s a 60-minute game. I feel like we slept for 5-10 minutes of that game, and they took it away from us.”
Craig Smith gave the Blackhawks a 1-0 lead at 2:55 of the first period. Lukas Reichel skated down the left wing to the bottom of the face-off circle and passed to Smith in front of the net to complete a 2-on-1 rush. Defenseman Nolan Allan also assisted and earned his first career NHL point.
Connor Bedard made it 2-0 at 5:14 of the second period. Alex Vlasic passed the puck from the left-wing board to Bedard in the slot, who redirected the puck past Saros. It was Bedard’s second goal of the season. He had gone four straight games without a goal.
The Blackhawks had an apparent power-play goal by Teuvo Teravainen at 12:15 ruled out for offside by video review.
Filip Forsberg brought the Predators to within 2-1 at 13:41 when he split Chicago defensemen Allan and TJ Brodie in the slot and moved in on Mrazek.
Nyquist's short-handed goal at 16:59 tied the game. Nyquist skated into the offensive zone and put a wrist shot past Mrazek.
“It was obviously a big swing,” Forsberg said of the disallowed Chicago goal followed by the Nashville comeback. “That’s why we’ve got the video crew back here working their butts off for us. Best crew in the league. That was a great call. They saved us there.”
The Blackhawks said they felt the momentum shift after that sequence.
“Yeah it shifted, but I don't know if that was the reason (for the loss),” said defenseman Connor Murphy. “There were just lapses. We lost our momentum and our jump. That's lulls in the games. That'll happen, and unfortunately we let it slip too far away.
“You're always frustrated if it doesn't go in, but I don't think that's a reason guys are deflated and thinking it's going to affect them the next shift.”
On Skjei’s game-winner, Mark Jankowski provided a screen in front of the net.
“Huge help,” Skjei said. “That doesn’t go in if 'Janks' isn’t standing there. It was a great screen. I had my head up and saw that he was right in front of the goalie’s eyes. So I just shot it. It hit that right half of the net, so it was a big goal, good way to get us back in the game and take the lead and finish it off.”
NOTES: The Blackhawks recalled goalie Drew Commesso from Rockford of the American Hockey League and assigned defenseman Isaak Phillips to Rockford. Commesso was called up because goalie Arvid Soderblom was ill …With 69 career points (24 goals, 45 assists) in 76 games, Bedard is one point away from tying Jonathan Toews as the ninth-fastest player in Blackhawks history to record 70 career NHL points. The list is topped by Bill Mosienko (47 games). ... The Predators did not allow a goal on five Chicago power plays and are second in the League on the penalty kill at 91.7 percent (22-of-24).