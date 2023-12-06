Predators score 3 in 2nd, edge Blackhawks in shootout

Jankowski has 1st goal of season; Foligno gets 3 points for Chicago, which drops 4th in row

Recap: Predators @ Blackhawks 12.5.23

By Bruce Miles
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

CHICAGO -- The Nashville Predators scored three goals in the second period of a 4-3 shootout win against the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Tuesday.

Gustav Nyquist, Ryan O'Reilly and Filip Forsberg each scored in the shootout.

O’Reilly, Luke Evangelista and Mark Jankowski each had a goal for the Predators (13-12-0), who have won two straight and eight of 10. Juuse Saros made 25 saves.

Nick Foligno scored two goals and had an assist for the Blackhawks (7-16-1), who have lost four straight. Seth Jones had two assists, and Arvid Soderblom make 27 saves.

Foligno gave Chicago a 1-0 lead at 5:57 of the first period. Jones fed the puck to Foligno, who drove in and scored off the back of Saros.

Evangelista tied it 1-1 at 2:11 of the second period, putting in the rebound of Tyson Barrie’s shot from the high slot.

Mark Jankowski put Nashville ahead 2-1 at 2:37 with his first goal of the season, scoring on the rebound off a shot from Colton Sissons. Jankowski was playing in his second game of the season after being recalled from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Sunday.

Jason Dickinson tied it 2-2 at 3:09 on a wrist shot from the slot.

Foligno put the Blackhawks back ahead 3-2 at 5:21, when he tapped in the rebound of Joey Anderson’s shot from the right circle.

O’Reilly tied it 3-3 at 12:59 on the power play, scoring on a backhand rebound following a shot by Forsberg.

