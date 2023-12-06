Predators score 3 in 2nd, edge Blackhawks in shootout

Gustav Nyquist, Ryan O'Reilly and Filip Forsberg each scored in the shootout.

O’Reilly, Luke Evangelista and Mark Jankowski each had a goal for the Predators (13-12-0), who have won two straight and eight of 10. Juuse Saros made 25 saves.

Nick Foligno scored two goals and had an assist for the Blackhawks (7-16-1), who have lost four straight. Seth Jones had two assists, and Arvid Soderblom make 27 saves.

Foligno gave Chicago a 1-0 lead at 5:57 of the first period. Jones fed the puck to Foligno, who drove in and scored off the back of Saros.

Evangelista tied it 1-1 at 2:11 of the second period, putting in the rebound of Tyson Barrie’s shot from the high slot.

Mark Jankowski put Nashville ahead 2-1 at 2:37 with his first goal of the season, scoring on the rebound off a shot from Colton Sissons. Jankowski was playing in his second game of the season after being recalled from Milwaukee of the American Hockey League on Sunday.

Jason Dickinson tied it 2-2 at 3:09 on a wrist shot from the slot.

Foligno put the Blackhawks back ahead 3-2 at 5:21, when he tapped in the rebound of Joey Anderson’s shot from the right circle.

O’Reilly tied it 3-3 at 12:59 on the power play, scoring on a backhand rebound following a shot by Forsberg.