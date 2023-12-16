Forsberg scores in OT, lifts Predators past Hurricanes

Josi, O’Reilly each gets 3 points for Nashville, which wins 3rd straight

Recap: Predators at Hurricanes 12.15.23

By Kurt Dusterberg
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Filip Forsberg scored 35 seconds into overtime, and the Nashville Predators rallied for a 6-5 win against the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena on Friday.

Forsberg cut across the left circle and scored on a wrist shot from the slot, beating Antti Raanta glove side. He scored in overtime for a second consecutive game; he also gave the Predators a 3-2 victory against the Philadelphia Flyers on Tuesday.

“It was a good middle-lane drive by (Roman) Josi to create that space [so] I could cut,” Forsberg said. “After that, I just tried to shoot as hard as I could.”

NSH@CAR: Forsberg flicks in game-winning goal in OT

Josi and Ryan O'Reilly each had a goal and two assists for the Predators (17-13-0), who have won three in a row. Kevin Lankinen made 26 saves.

“I liked our overall game,” Nashville coach Andrew Brunette said. “I thought [in] stretches of the game we looked really good, and in stretches we sat back a little. But give [Carolina] credit. They’re such a well-coached team and well-oiled machine. They get going and they push you back.”

Stefan Noesen and Martin Necas each had a goal and an assist for the Hurricanes (16-12-2), who had won their previous two games. Raanta made 24 saves.

“We didn’t have any jump,” Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “You could tell. We were late on everything. I give the guys credit for trying. We were a little off, I think, a little fatigued. You could tell by all the rush opportunities we were giving up. That never happens."

NSH@CAR: Parssinen shovels the puck between the posts

The Predators took a 1-0 lead at 5:20 of the first period when Juuso Parssinen put in a rebound after Raanta stopped a shot by Tommy Novak.

Noesen tipped in Jack Drury’s one-timer on the power play to tie it 1-1 at 10:23.

“We had the lead pretty much the entire [game] after the first goal,” Noesen said. “We have to learn to play with the lead. We’re at Game 30 now and we’ve still got a lot of hockey left, so you just build off of it.”

Tony DeAngelo's power-play goal gave the Hurricanes a 2-1 lead at 12:13. He scored with a wrist shot from just inside the blue line.

Josi made it 2-2 at 3:47 of the second period, circling the net and scoring on a wraparound at the right post.

The Hurricanes answered with two goals in 19 seconds. Michael Bunting centered the puck to Jalen Chatfield for a redirection at the net to give Carolina a 3-2 lead at 4:50 before Sebastian Aho’s one-timer off a give-and-go with Seth Jarvis made it 4-2 at 5:09.

“Even in the second when they got two quick ones, I thought we were pushing,” said Josi, the Nashville captain. “I feel like normally when us two play, it’s a little more of a tight game, but it’s kind of fun once in a while to win a game like that.”

NSH@CAR: Explode in 2nd, scoring three in 52 seconds

O’Reilly put in a rebound on the power play to cut the lead to 4-3 at 9:26.

Necas made it 5-3 at 9:51 when he one-timed a clearing attempt by Alexandre Carrier in front.

“A lot of nights, a lot of teams go away,” Brunette said. “We didn’t. I just like the resiliency of the whole group. It felt like we pushed back. As a coach, you really appreciate that and you’re proud of your group.”

Tyson Barrie cut it to 5-4 at 10:18, beating Raanta short side on a partial breakaway.

Jeremy Lauzon tied it 5-5 at 10:57 of the third period when he scored a wrist shot from the slot on a 3-on-2 rush.

"I thought we played well in the third," Forsberg said. "Obviously we forced the [tying goal]. It was a back-and-forth game. It was probably a lot of fun to watch. Maybe the coaches didn't love it as much, but it was a great effort for us coming back from two."

NOTES: Nashville forward Kiefer Sherwood was a late scratch with an upper-body injury. He is day to day. ... Josi has six points (one goal, five assists) during a three-game point streak. …Brind’Amour coached his 400th game (242-119-39) for the Hurricanes. His 242 wins are second-most in NHL history by a coach through his first 400 games, behind Dan Bylsma (252-117-31 with the Pittsburgh Penguins, 2009-14). ... Drury extended his point streak to five games (one goal, four assists).

