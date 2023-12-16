Forsberg scores in OT, lifts Predators past Hurricanes

The Predators took a 1-0 lead at 5:20 of the first period when Juuso Parssinen put in a rebound after Raanta stopped a shot by Tommy Novak.

Noesen tipped in Jack Drury’s one-timer on the power play to tie it 1-1 at 10:23.

“We had the lead pretty much the entire [game] after the first goal,” Noesen said. “We have to learn to play with the lead. We’re at Game 30 now and we’ve still got a lot of hockey left, so you just build off of it.”

Tony DeAngelo's power-play goal gave the Hurricanes a 2-1 lead at 12:13. He scored with a wrist shot from just inside the blue line.

Josi made it 2-2 at 3:47 of the second period, circling the net and scoring on a wraparound at the right post.

The Hurricanes answered with two goals in 19 seconds. Michael Bunting centered the puck to Jalen Chatfield for a redirection at the net to give Carolina a 3-2 lead at 4:50 before Sebastian Aho’s one-timer off a give-and-go with Seth Jarvis made it 4-2 at 5:09.

“Even in the second when they got two quick ones, I thought we were pushing,” said Josi, the Nashville captain. “I feel like normally when us two play, it’s a little more of a tight game, but it’s kind of fun once in a while to win a game like that.”